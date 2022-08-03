WAUKESHA — The 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for Dec. 4, 2022, beginning at 4 p.m.
According to an announcement today from the city of Waukesha and the Waukesha Chamber of Commerce, for nearly 60 years the parade commenced the Sunday before Thanksgiving. However, this year “we must consider lessons learned as we move forward from last year’s tragic event.”
By adjusting the parade date, more resources are available for staffing in cases of unplanned emergencies which includes police and fire department resources, hospital staff and more.
The parade route is now a closed perimeter-based route and the city has also enhanced the special event permitting process to balance the event objectives and what can be supported by city staff.
“Additionally, using federal funds, the city invested in technology, training, and equipment to provide enhanced safety for special events while allowing events such as the parade to continue.”
According to the news release, both the city and Chamber understand that the date change may not be ideal for some, however, they are “excited to provide a safe event that will hopefully bring healing and a uniquely seasonal celebration. This great community of Waukesha has shown its resiliency and we are proud to stand Waukesha strong!”