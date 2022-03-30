At a Tuesday morning hearing, attorneys representing Brooks said they likely would not be prepared for the trial dates that were previously set for the month of October due to the large amount of discovery and expertise they need to review in the case. At a previous hearing this month, jury trial dates were scheduled for Oct. 3-28.
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow ordered the defense to file a motion by 4 p.m. Friday to move the trial dates.
The motion will be reviewed at the next hearing that is scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m.
Questionnaires
The Tuesday hearing started at 9 a.m. — when the defense, state and Dorow discussed the juror questionnaire that is expected to be sent to some potential jurors in Waukesha County in the coming weeks. The responses to the questionnaires will shed light on whether the parties can assess the likelihood of finding a fair and impartial jury panel in Waukesha County.
The motion for a change of venue, or to move the trial out of Waukesha County, still hangs in the air, as Dorow said she hopes that the questionnaire will give more insight on whether that may be necessary.
In February, Brooks’ attorneys initially filed the motion for a change of venue, saying “extensive and pervasive” news coverage warrants moving the case and having jurors sequestered for any trial. Public defenders Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees argued that the move should be granted if there is a “‘reasonable likelihood’ that there cannot be a fair trial because of adverse community prejudice.”
Ultimately, on Tuesday, the parties and Dorow came up with a 19-page, 100-question survey asking jurors if they knew any of the parade victims, whether they themselves were impacted in any way by the incident and whether they feel they’re still impacted, and more. At the end of the hearing, Dorow said she may decide on moving the trial without using the questionnaire.
She added that if the trial is pushed into 2023, she cannot send them until October anyway because the county will not receive its list of 2023 eligible jurors until then.
For the latest news on the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, click here.
Contributing: The Associated Press