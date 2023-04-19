WAUKESHA — The Waukesha North High School prom was held on Saturday. The prom court was: Joey Raethke, Elijah Mead, Jackson Piacsek, Joey Cantrall, AJ Curtis, Peyton McNiel, Juli Ludtke, Kim Toy, Allie Bushre and Jayden Hingiss.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a subscription: Click here

Tags

Recommended for you