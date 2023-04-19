The Waukesha North High School prom was held on Saturday. The prom court is as follows (left to right): Joey Raethke, Elijah Mead, Jackson Piacsek, Joey Cantrall, AJ Curtis, Peyton McNiel, Juli Ludtke, Kim Toy, Allie Bushre and Jayden Hingiss
Courtesy of School District of Waukesha
The prom queen and king were AJ Curtis and Juli Ludtke.
WAUKESHA — The Waukesha North High School prom was held on Saturday. The prom court was: Joey Raethke, Elijah Mead, Jackson Piacsek, Joey Cantrall, AJ Curtis, Peyton McNiel, Juli Ludtke, Kim Toy, Allie Bushre and Jayden Hingiss.
