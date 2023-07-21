TOWN OF DELAFIELD — A 28-year-old man is charged with throwing his mom to the ground and striking her before allegedly stealing her car and $2,000 in cash.
Clayton Steiner, of Delafield, faces charges of substantial battery-intend bodily harm (domestic abuse repeater), strangulation and suffocation (with a previous conviction, domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property, take/drive vehicle without consent-abandon vehicle, theft-movable property, bail jumping-misdemeanor and contact after domestic abuse arrest.
If convicted, Steiner faces over 15 years in prison.
A $50,000 cash bond was set and his next hearing is Friday.
Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a domestic incident on Saturday, July 15, in the Town of Delafield. Deputies made contact with Victim A and Victim B in their driveway. Victim A’s mouth was bleeding and had several contusions and was complaining of head and hand pain, according to the criminal complaint.
At the hospital Victim A said her adult son (Steiner) lives on the property. She noticed a job posting and went to the shed where her son was staying. She asked if he wanted the job for extra cash. She noticed he had been allegedly drinking and didn’t want to talk to him.
As she started to walk away Steiner began screaming and grabbed Victim A by the arm. Steiner yelled at her to not walk away while he was talking, the complaint said.
He then threw her to the ground and put his hand around Victim A’s neck and threatened her. He then struck her in the head and face several times. Victim A had her hands up to her head to protect herself. Steiner demanded she put her hands to the side or he was going to smash her head into the ground, the complaint said.
After complying, he put his hand in her mouth and pulled her jaw. At the hospital it was learned Victim A had a broken thumb and nose. After she was released she discovered her 2009 Porche Cayenne was missing along with $2,000 in cash, the complaint said.
Deputies made contact with Victim A’s husband, Victim B, who said he came outside and noticed Steiner on top of Victim A screaming at her, the complaint said.
Victim B asked for him to let Victim A off the ground but Steiner ignored him. He eventually complied and allowed Victim A to move who went inside to call 911. Steiner then told Victim B he wanted to “beat the (expletive) out of him,” the complaint said.
Steiner allegedly began to scream and punch the UTV. Deputies noticed damage to the UTV and a broken tailgate area.
Steiner fled from a residence on Highway C on a UTV and entered a wooded area near Lapham Peak on Saturday shortly after 3:30 p.m.
The Wisconsin DNR and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department searched the area using drones and K9 units; however, he was not found in the park, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.
During the incident, performing arts theater SummerStage of Delafield posted on their Facebook page regarding the investigation: "Tonight’s (July 15) performance of The Miracle Worker has been canceled due to Lapham Peak being closed for an ongoing police investigation."
Victim A said Steiner has grandparents in Waushara County and he may be on his way there. The Waushara County Sheriff’s Department located the Porche and Steiner at his grandparent’s house. He was taken into custody.
Steiner allegedly told police “If the victim calls in later and says they don’t want to be a complainant anymore, will the charges get dropped?”
He told police he left the scene in Delafield because he didn’t want to go to jail, the complaint said.
When speaking with a deputy, he was worried about Victim A's condition. Steiner said he blacked out mad and didn’t remember what happened. He told police he is probably “guilty as (expletive).”
Steiner was told he could not have any contact with Victim A for 72 hours but tried to call her seven times. Victim A refused to answer those calls. He said he believed the 72 hours no contact order was not effective because he refused to sign the form.
Steiner was convicted in 2014 of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of battery all with the domestic abuse modifier.