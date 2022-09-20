WAUKESHA — A 29-year-old Waukesha woman was killed on Monday night after she attempted to cross the interstate, Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a release.
At 8 p.m. a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region responded to a single car-versus-pedestrian fatal crash on Interstate 94 near the city of Pewaukee.
An early investigation of the crash scene revealed an unoccupied car that had been driven down an embankment next to the interstate, WisDOT said.
It appeared the woman exited the car and was struck during an attempt to cross the interstate.
The driver of the striking car remained on scene and was cooperative. The Waukesha County Medical Examiner pronounced the victim deceased at 10:30 p.m.
Officials identified her as 29-year-old Patricia Casimiro Toledo of Waukesha.
Several units with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, city of Pewaukee Police Department, and City of Pewaukee Fire Department assisted on the scene.