WAUKESHA — Democrat Aaron Richardson, Republican John Leiber and Constitution Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Zuelke are facing off for state treasurer.
Ahead of the November election The Freeman asked candidates questions. The following are their responses.
Freeman: Why are you running for this seat?
Leiber: I’m running to be our next state treasurer because Wisconsin deserves someone in this role who wants to serve as treasurer and not use this as a stepping stone for other political ambitions. I will focus on the job at hand and not expand the office. I believe Wisconsin’s next state treasurer should be someone who believes in small government and I’m the only candidate for this job who is committed to that principle.
Richardson: As the mayor of Fitchburg, I have been the executive presiding over one of Wisconsin’s fastest-growing cities. I care deeply about the future of our state, and I want to take my experiences and leadership to help strengthen this office. During the primary, I knew that I was the most experienced candidate, and voters agreed. I know we can work together to promote sustainable growth and move Wisconsin forward.
Zuelke: I am against eliminating elected offices and consolidating power in Madison. As I said when I ran in 2018, the office of state treasurer is not obsolete, it’s been gutted. It was wrong to strip away the duties of an elected office, then go to the voters afterward and say, “Look at that do-nothing office. Let’s get rid of it.” I also opposed eliminating the office and the latest push to make the office an appointed one. Appointed officials don’t answer to voters. People should have more say in their government and more choices on their ballots. The legislators who gutted this office wouldn’t do that to the Attorney General or the DPI Secretary posts. Since voters decided in 2018 against eliminating the state treasurer, it’s wrong of the legislature to keep this office void of duties all these years. If elected, I want to earn my salary.
Freeman: What is the biggest issue facing Wisconsin?
Leiber: Inflation, because it affects every aspect of our lives. Rising prices mean that we have to carefully manage our budget, and government budgets are no different. As treasurer, I want to make sure the office doesn’t spend more than it needs to, and that means not expanding the office. More government employees and programs would require more tax dollars, and that’s just not something we can afford right now.
Richardson: The biggest issue is the tax burden that is placed on municipalities all across Wisconsin. Cities, towns, and villages are being strapped because the Wisconsin State Legislature has taken away local control, and it has forced local governments to go to referendums in order to fund some of their most basic needs. We need the Legislature to allow cities to manage their own affairs.
Zuelke: Socially, it is the same issue facing our nation – moral decay. Standards of absolute right and wrong are under attack. Children are being indoctrinated in the LGBT (Alphabet Soup People) agenda, often behind their parents’ backs. They are being wrongly taught this nation is evil and if they are of a certain minority group there is no way they can get ahead. The correct and official history — the good, and yes, the bad history — is being replaced with revisionist history.
Children are also not being taught civics and their Constitutional rights. Free speech and freedom of expression are also under attack, with certain groups deciding what people can and cannot say at the risk of being fired and having their businesses destroyed. Without a fixed moral standard of right and wrong, Constitutional rights and history being taught and fully protected, and fiscal responsibility, America will not survive.
Freeman: What sets you apart from your opponents?
Leiber: My small government, conservative perspective is a great fit for state treasurer. I’m the only candidate who doesn’t want to expand the office and add more programs to it. Wisconsin deserves a treasurer who will focus on the duties of the office as they currently exist, not the duties the office had fifty years ago. I have board experience, which will factor in to serving as one of the 3 commissioners of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. As a real estate attorney, I have a critical skill set to help manage real estate in Wisconsin. As a former legislative aide in the State Capitol, I understand how the budget process works. I am the state treasurer candidate with the expertise and experience to get the job done.
Richardson: As a mayor, I have the experience to be our next state treasurer. I care deeply about public service and will work each day to make the Treasurer’s Office the strongest it has ever been. My opponent is running for an office that he doesn’t feel should exist, whereas I want to be treasurer to have it reach its full potential and provide high-quality services to every Wisconsinite.
Zuelke: A) If elected, I will serve one term. I won’t become yet another career politician like our current Secretary of State and others in Madison. B) I am the only candidate in this race who has run for this office before (wisconsintreasurerdefender.wordpress.com) fighting efforts to eliminate it. It is a slap in voters’ faces to keep this office void of duties four years after voting to keep it. We should add duties back to this office (unclaimed property program, the Local Government Investment Pool, and others). C) As chairman of a political party (constitutionpartyofwisconsin.com), I have multiple duties and responsibilities to perform regularly. State treasurer has one main duty, serving on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands (bcpl.wisconsin.gov). I can handle that. D) I am NOT a Democrat or Republican; I am a Constitutionalist. Electing an alternative to the same two parties will force competition.
