WAUKESHA — Three suspects were injured after a stolen car crashed into the side of the Spring City Crossing apartment complex early Sunday, according to Dan Baumann, captain of city of Waukesha police.
Shortly after 1 a.m., police tried to stop a car on East Moreland Boulevard near Frame Park. The driver did not immediately pull over and accelerated. The driver drove recklessly through the neighborhoods north of East Moreland Boulevard and south of Manhattan Drive. The car came back onto Moreland Boulevard and the driver attempted to navigate a turn on White Rock Avenue, but the driver lost control and crashed the car into the side of the Spring City Crossing apartment complex.
Officers rescued the suspects from the car while it was on fire. The city of Waukesha Fire Department responded quickly to tend to the injured suspects, car fire and the building damage.
Three men were arrested who do not live in the area. The car was stolen out of Chicago. All three suspects were taken to a local hospital and are currently under the care of medical staff.
“Until they are medically cleared, we will not be releasing the names or booking photos. All three are males, age 18, 21 and 30,” Baumann said.
The apartment building was initially evacuated due to smoke inside the building. The fire was extinguished, and smoke removed from the building. Building damage was moderate but non-structural and the residents were allowed to return. It is estimated that $20,000 in property damage was incurred. One officer was injured with a laceration to his arm when they were removing the suspects from the burning car. No citizens were injured during this incident.
“We are grateful for the assistance of the Waukesha Sheriff’s Department and the Waukesha Fire Department,” Baumann said.