OCONOMOWOC — Incumbents Paul Fischer, Derek Taylor and Dave Zimmermann are seeking re-election on the Village of Oconomowoc Lake board of trustees. Kristine McNeilly is also running for a spot. The Freeman asked the candidates questions ahead of the April election. Zimmermann didn’t return answers by the deadline. Here are the responses.
Freeman: Why are you running for this position?
Fischer: To continue to serve the Village as chairman of the finance committee, chairman of the police bargaining committee, chairman of the Board of zoning appeals and member of the plan board. I will draw on my experience to preserve the natural beauty of the village, to carefully maintain its financial stability and provide maximum safety for its residents.
McNeilly: As a former resident of the historical villages of Wiscasset ME, Salisbury CT and Woodstock VT, I appreciate the ability of residents to intentionally shape the future of their communities. I believe my experiences in those unique communities, similar in size and makeup, to the Village of Oconomowoc Lake allows me to add a new view and dimension to the current Village Board. Additionally, I believe my experiences in school budget development, community planning, contract negotiations and community volunteer events will be of assistance in future policy development.
Taylor: I have served on the Village Board of Trustees for the past year. I enjoy serving the community and keeping our Village as a premier community in Lake Country and Wisconsin.
Freeman: What is the most pressing issue facing this municipality?
Fischer: Maintaining our lake’s water quality and the natural appearance of the Village.
McNeilly: While school district/budget expenditures, lake water quality, village preservation and other issues require regular attention, I believe the most pressing issue at this time is securing ongoing funding of Lake Country Fire & Rescue in cooperation with our partnering municipalities. LCFR and other fire/rescue districts are facing unprecedented challenges in staffing resulting in budget increases for all communities. Our commitment and support of LCFR is necessary to ensure a safe community for all residents.
Taylor: Maintaining the wonderful community we enjoy.
Freeman: What are your thoughts on more developments coming to the area?
Fischer: I do not expect any significant development will occur within the Village. We are however affected by development around our Village, especially to our south and southwest. We should attempt to limit storm and road run-off into Oconomowoc Lake. We should also attempt to minimize through traffic on our rustic village roads.
McNeilly: I am concerned about the rate and density of development in our area. Since moving to Lake Country in 2013 I've seen natural landscapes, wooded areas and farm fields change to commercial zones, residential housing, apartments and condominiums. I'm not confident that current developments are part of a larger plan that places importance in the historical appeal of Lake Country as a place of natural beauty. Local governments and elected officials play a role in ensuring future projects allow for growth while retaining the properties that make Lake Country attractive to current and future residents.
Taylor: Our Village has very limited areas available for commercial or residential development.
Freeman: People have become so divisive; how will you work with others to make decisions?
Fischer: Divisiveness in the Village is not apparent to me. There may be disagreements on actions which may be caused by inadequate information. We do encourage public comments before each meeting, but resident participation is sporadic. We need to consider public forums on major issues before an item is placed on the agenda for action.
McNeilly: I believe people have much more in common than in dispute. Finding commonality and developing shared respect prior to approaching areas of dispute aids in developing solutions. Community relationships are developed through personal connections and open discussions about community issues. If elected I will be available and approachable to residents as well as responsible for presenting their concerns to the board for appropriate consideration in policy and governance.
Taylor: By being honest while maintaining professional and friendly relationships with our neighbors in the Village.
