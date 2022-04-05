WAUKESHA — School District of Waukesha voters voted for three candidates running as a block of conservatives who took the top votes in the Waukesha School Board election Tuesday night, according to county results.
Incumbents Greg Deets and William Baumgart lost their bid for re-election against Karrie Kozlowski, Marquell Moorer and Mark Borowski. Challenger Sarah Harrison also lost her bid for a spot on the board. Kozlowski received 10,071 votes or 18.7%, Mark Borowski received 9,785 votes or 18.1% and Marquell Moorer received 8,986 votes or 16.7%.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Karrie Kozlowski
|10,071
|18.7%
|Mark Borowski
|9,785
|18.1%
|Marquell Moorer
|8,9861
|16.7%
|Sarah Harrison
|8,557
|15.9%
|William Baumgart (i)
|8,364
|15.5%
|Greg Deets (i)
|8,082
|15%
|Write in
|78
|0.1%
|Total Votes
|53,923
Precincts Reported: 61 of 61 (100%)