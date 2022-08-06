WISCONSIN — Three Republicans, Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka, are running in the primary election race for secretary of state. The current incumbent is Democrat Doug La Follette, who seeks re-election.
The Freeman asked the candidates questions ahead of Tuesday’s primary. Candidate Justin Schmidtka did not respond to our questionnaire.
THE FREEMAN: Why are you running for the seat?
Loudenbeck: The Secretary of State’s office has fallen into disrepair and disfavor thanks to the neglect of Doug La Follette who has been in that office for forty-four years. The less he did, the more people forgot there was such an office. The people of Wisconsin want and deserve a Secretary of State who actually earns their paycheck by performing duties in a timely, transparent, and professional manner.
Schmidtka: Did not respond.
Schroeder: Why are you running for the seat: Issues for Wisconsin Secretary of State: For 125 years elections duties were under the direction of the Secretary of State. For the last 40 years, the duties have been controlled by appointed bureaucrats including the Government Accountability Board, renamed more recently as the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC). These bureaucrats have allowed illegal drop boxes, they have kept over 625,000 deceased residents on the list of active voters, avoided use of special voting deputies in the 2020 election and the list goes on.
THE FREEMAN: What is the biggest issue facing Wisconsin?
Loudenbeck: The economy is on people’s minds but unfortunately, the Secretary of State doesn’t have constitutional authority in those matters. What I can address is making the office work for the people once again. Modernizing current duties with fast, secure electronic processes and providing real customer service. Helping restore voter confidence by advocating for an elections model that disbands the Wisconsin Elections Commission and involves the Secretary of State as most other states currently do.
Schmidtka: Did not respond.
Schroeder: Fraudulent issues regarding elections. There has been a sting operation conducted by a private citizen to show how easy it is to request an absentee ballot in another person’s name. This should concern everyone that elections can easily be tainted and vote totals put into question. 33 states have elections under the Secretary of State’s office. I promise you this, as your elected Secretary of State fraud will be cleaned up once and for all.
THE FREEMAN: What sets you apart from your opponents?
Loudenbeck: I get things done. During my 12 years in the Legislature, I authored over 50 bills that were enacted and served 8 years on the budget- making Joint Finance Committee, the last 4 years as committee vice co-chair. I identify problems, work with stakeholders to find solutions and make a case for change. This experience and collaborative approach will allow me to be an agent for change on day one.
Schmidtka: Did not respond.
Schroeder: My opponent voted to create the Wisconsin Election Commission(WEC). More troubling was that she sat on the state budget committee when the WEC requested $10 million in the last state budget, she voted to give them every penny of the $10 million requested. WEC allowed drop boxes and she voted to fund WEC. My opponent can’t hope to beat Doug La Follette when she has the same platform of funding the WEC. I ask for your vote on August 9th.
For more Aug. 9 2022 partisan primary election coverage, click here.