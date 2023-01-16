MENOMONEE FALLS — A Milwaukee man was killed in a single car crash on the Interstate 41 northbound off-ramp at Main Street early Saturday, according to the Menomonee Falls Police Department.
Police found the 36-year-old man had been ejected from the car. The crash is still under investigation.
The police department thanked the Wisconsin State Patrol for their assistance in the investigation. Police are in the early stages of the investigation, and there will be no further information provided at this time.