SUSSEX — A 37-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon following a shots fired incident which started in the village of Hartland and ended in the village of Sussex. Two counts of recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of criminal damage to property, all felony charges, are being forwarding to the District Attorney’s Office.
Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said police were dispatched to a business on Richards Road on Thursday afternoon for a man who was shooting a gun in the parking lot. The man drove off in a vehicle which was later located by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department. During the police pursuit the man drove to his home in Sussex where he barricaded himself inside. The sheriff’s department was able to take him into custody. A shelter in place notification was sent out by Hartland police while they were searching for the man. Once police received notice the man was inside his home another notification was sent out to the community that there was no danger in the area.
There were no injuries in this incident.
Lieutenant Nicholas Wenzel, with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, added schools in the area were put on lockdown for student safety. The only school to remain on lockdown was Woodside Elementary during the tactical situation on Water Tower Court due to the proximity of the school. A modified school release was put into effect. After the man’s home was cleared, an all clear was sent out, and normal school release resumed.
The incident remains under investigation.