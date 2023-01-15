WAUKESHA — The 38th annual Waukesha Jan Boree kicked off Friday with a variety of events at Lowell Park aimed at bringing the community together during a time when there aren’t a lot of activities, organizers said.
“I’m just here curing my post-Christmas depression,” attendee Megan White said. “This is definitely the time of year for an event like this, the slump between the holidays and spring.”
This year, however, some Jan-Boree staples weren’t available because of unseasonably warm temperatures. The 350-foot Yukon Slide/toboggan run that usually would be lit up and white was dark and green and the ice rink that would usually be full of skaters was empty as daily high temperatures in the mid- to upper- 30s kept organizers from being able to open them.
But for some, the slightly warmer weather is what brought them out to the event.
“I don’t know if this makes me a bad Waukesha resident but, honestly, I’ve never come before,” said Doug Clough, who has lived around the city for about 10 years. “I’m no good at ice skating and I’m far too old to go down that thing (the toboggan) anyway.”
The theme for this year’s JanBoree is “Call of the Wild.” It includes events centered around exploring and survival.
The 10-day winter festival offers both indoor and outdoor events such as panning for gold, solar observing, geocaching or a presentation on amphibians and reptiles.
Among the activities on Friday were an ice sculptor and a snow sculptor, both making sculptures fitting the theme.
“This is my favorite part,” said Nikki Muro, who was watching the nationally-acclaimed snow sculptors making pine trees and a dogsled. “I love seeing
something as delicate as snow become art.”
The city Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department saved snow from the storm a few weeks ago to be used for the sculptures, according to the Waukesha Facebook page.
Using a variety of saws to shape the ice, blowtorches to melt just enough of it and 3,000 pounds of ice, the ice sculptors were finishing up a mountain with a howling wolf on top, surrounded by other animals like deer.
Next Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be an ice sculpting competition downtown.
To keep warm, crowds gathered around a bonfire and some gathered inside the “Leader of the Pack” beer garden.
“These are just places that you don’t go to on a weekly basis,” said Joanna Adamicki, Waukesha special event coordinator. “But during Jan-Boree, you have the chance to get out and explore. It’s awesome to see the community just come together post-pandemic and really enjoy what we can put together for them.”
The kickoff ended with fireworks. More details about JanBoree and a complete list of events can be found at janboree.org.