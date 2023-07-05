CITY OF BROOKFIELD — Four people were arrested on Wednesday morning in the 15500 block of Grandview Drive Lower for an entry to auto complaint, according to the City of Brookfield Police Department.
During the investigation, police found a car that had been stolen from a residence on Heather Hill Drive, police said. The driver fled when officers attempted to stop it. A pursuit was terminated due to safety around Highway 45 and North Avenue. Another car was stopped by police which led to four people being arrested for various criminal violations, including burglary, entry to auto and attempted car theft. Police are working to determine the identity of the occupants of the stolen car that fled, police said.
The suspects arrested were a 20-year-old woman, a 17-year-old male, a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, all from Milwaukee. All suspects are currently in custody and are being referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office for criminal charges. If you have information about this incident, home video surveillance, contact the City of Brookfield Police Department.