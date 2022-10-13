WAUKESHA — Four males were arrested after an armed robbery and subsequent police search on Wednesday evening, according to Dan Baumann, city of Waukesha captain of police. Shortly before 5:30 p.m. officers responded to an armed robbery in progress in the 400 block of West Sunset Drive. The victim reported two suspects had jumped out of their car, brandishing a firearm and demanding personal items as well as his car. These suspects were not able to take the victims vehicle and subsequently fled in the car they arrived in, Baumann said.
Police located a car driving recklessly in the 2000 block of South West Avenue. The car crashed on South West Avenue and Hoover Avenue.
The four suspects got out of the car and ran from police. A foot pursuit ensued, and three suspects were quickly taken into custody.
“We were able to review our body worn cameras and confirm that we were looking for a fourth suspect and their last known direction of travel,” Baumann said.
A perimeter was established around the area of Mindiola Park to look for the suspect. Extra canine units as well as technology was requested to try to locate the person.
“Our number one priority is the safety of our community. Officers spent approximately five hours searching for the suspect through different businesses including junk yards, storage yards and heavily wooded areas. At approximately 10:15 p.m., a canine unit located the suspect hiding in an old truck that was concealed in heavy brush. The canine unit was able to apprehend the suspect,” Baumann said.
Officers found key evidence that linked the four suspects to the armed robbery.
“At the time of the investigation four adult males who do not reside in the city of Waukesha were arrested and transported to the Waukesha County Jail. We are recommending the following charges to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office: armed robbery, obstructing, possession of narcotics, eluding and attempted theft,” he said.
Baumann praised the tenacity of the officials.
“Our community has the expectation that we will hold those accountable who want to commit crimes in the City of Waukesha. Their investments into our training, technology, and equipment was a testament today,” he said.
No officers or residents were injured during this incident. The Waukesha Sheriff’s Department, New Berlin Police Department and the State Patrol also assisted.