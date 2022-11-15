WAUKESHA — Darrell Brooks, the man convicted of killing six people and injuring over 60 with a SUV during the Waukesha Christmas parade last Nov. 21, faces sentencing starting today and going through Wednesday morning.
According to court documents, there will be 45 people (including nine children under the age of 18) who will give a verbal victim impact statement to the court. Minors can only be video-recorded from the neck down. The court is allowing buttons and/or T-shirts if they relate to a specific victim or organization the victim belonged to.
Brooks has nine people listed to speak on his behalf. Defense attorney and former Waukesha County District Attorney Paul Bucher said all defendants, regardless of their crimes, how vicious and violent or nonviolent, have the right to have character witnesses speak on their behalf or submit letters.
“They try to give the judge a better idea of this person. Judge [Jennifer] Dorow doesn’t know much about Brooks other than what she saw in court and what she heard at the trial, which is bad for him. This is his opportunity to show another side of him,” Bucher said.
Bucher added it is a bit late for Brooks but he does have the right to educate the court about his background and upbringing.
On the list of people speaking on Brooks’ behalf is his mother Dawn Woods.
“She can only testify as character; she wasn’t there at the incident (parade). She can’t testify to those facts. She can’t testify as to what Brooks told her. Now at sentencing, it is a different story,” he said.
Bucher hopes there will be no victim bashing or claims he didn’t do it.
“I’ve had witnesses (in other cases) come forward, sometimes for character witnesses, who say they didn’t do it or was framed. It is not the purpose here,” Bucher said.
Bucher has heard of judges being swayed by character witnesses for defendants, but in minor cases such as disorderly conduct or drunk driving offenses.
“I have provided compelling evidence of the defendant’s background especially when it is positive. As far as work experience, community service and those types of things. In Brooks’ case, he has that right. We will see how it goes but it is a little too late for that,” Brooks said.
Bucher said although Brooks is facing a life sentence no matter what, sentencing is for the families whom his actions impacted.
“Sometimes sentencing is not meant to punish but also sometimes to send out a signal and address the enormous harm the families have gone through. It gives them finality of the judicial proceedings. Not necessarily closure. It is important that their voice counts and their case count,” Bucher said.
According to Bucher, a defendant could serve several sentences at once. It’s called concurrent time.
“It is hard to understand. Factually and for the families and victims it is not meaningless. Getting six consecutive life sentences. ...You can’t die and come back to serve more. It speaks to the seriousness of the incident and that person’s life counted. We are going to hold [the defendant] accountable for that versus piling it on. It really means a lot to the victims and the victims’ families,” Bucher said.
‘The die has been cast’
Bucher added besides victim impact statements, Brooks is allowed to speak on his own behalf, which is called right of allocution.
“He has that absolute right. Whether he can exercise that in a reasonable fashion remains to be seen,” Bucher said.
During the trail there were constant interruptions and arguments by Brooks. Bucher doesn’t doubt there will be more.
“The die has been cast, it is in his DNA. Unless he has had a soul-searching moment in jail. He did apologize to the court earlier on and I was shocked. Now that he has been convicted, he knows he is going to prison and will die in prison,” Brooks said.
Bucher added he hopes Brooks doesn’t interrupt the victims during their statements to the court.
“That would be extremely rude. It would be devastating to victims who are spilling out their hearts and reliving it. It is a difficult thing to relive. I give them credit for coming up to the podium and addressing it again.
“I’m not saying the scab is healed over. It never heals. But to rip it off and relive it all again... that horrible tragedy is extremely emotional. In some cases it is cathartic. In other cases it is horrific,” he said.