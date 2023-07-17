NEW BERLIN — A 54-year-old man from Brookfield was found dead on Monday morning in the wooded area behind the baseball fields at Buena Park, 16399 W. Coachlight Dr., after a report for a man down, according to Captain Steve Thompson with the New Berlin Police Department. The New Berlin Police and New Berlin Fire Department determined the man was deceased upon arrival and beyond any resuscitative efforts.
The man was identified as a 54-year-old man from the city of Brookfield. His body was turned over to the Waukesha County Medical Examiner's office where an autopsy will be conducted.
There is no threat to the community and preliminary investigations into the incident indicated no foul play.