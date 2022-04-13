WAUKESHA — The Grow Solar Jefferson & Waukesha Counties group-buy program announced Tuesday that 56 properties are contracted to install clean, renewable energy in 2021 as a part of their Grow Solar program.
The program has resulted in 449 kiloWatts (kW) of new renewable energy generating capacity in the region, surpassing the program’s goal of 350 kW. In addition, due to reaching the 350 kW benchmark, an average of $1,600 in household bulk buying discount was returned to homeowners in the program.
Annually, 449 kW in new solar capacity will prevent greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 809,993 pounds of carbon dioxide (CO2).
A press conference was held Tuesday at Waukesha City Hall with representatives from the Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA), Heart of the City based in Jefferson County, the Waukesha County Green Team, the city of Waukesha and All Energy Solar.
Marta Monti, MREA solar program manager, said the nonprofit has been working on solar initiatives throughout the region.
“With our Grow Solar programs, we started those in 2013 back in Milwaukee,” Monti said. “We’ve facilitated more than 50 programs in five Midwestern states to date, educating over 11,000 people about solar and solar opportunities. That’s come out to over 17 megawatts of clean, renewable energy to date, 2,300 households and small businesses have installed solar and lowered their carbon footprints through our program.”
Through the 56 participants in the Jefferson and Waukesha Counties program, 77% of participants are from Waukesha County and 23% are from Jefferson County.
“We host educational sessions called Solar Power Hours through the program and we reached over 300 people this year who signed up and attended the Solar Power Hours or other events,” Monti said.
Frankie Fuller, president of Heart of the City, said this is the second program hosted in Jefferson County and they plan to host another in 2022.
“I believe that a long-term plan to host a solar group every other year provides residents with an opportunity to make the financial arrangements and plans to make the installations more successful,” she said.
Joanna Salinas, outreach coordinator with the Waukesha County Green Team, said they are incredibly pleased by the result of the program this year.
“I was impressed enough to also, personally, go solar through this program and I can’t wait to get solar up on my rooftop,” Salinas said. “I want to thank the city of Waukesha again for partnering with us on this program. Their support as a city was really integral to the success of this program.”
Mayor Shawn Reilly said he’s thrilled to celebrate the success of the 2021 program and also said he personally plans to join the program himself by next year.
“As part of our efforts to improve sustainability, the city is proud to be a partner with Grow Solar,” Reilly said. “Our residents benefit through cost savings on the installation of solar and then save energy costs in the long run. Creating new solar power has many positive impacts which benefit all of us.”
The program will once again take place in 2022 and is currently undergoing request for proposals for solar installers. More information on the program can be found online at https://bit.ly/3E8a2YL.