HARTLAND — Six people died in an apartment building fire in Mansfield Court Friday, according to the Hartland Police Department.
Initially, first responders reported that there were seven fatalities, but after further investigation it was confirmed that there were six deaths, according to Police Chief Torin Misko.
The police department is still working on positive identification for all those who died.
First responders were faced with a “large amount of fire” upon arrival at 5:11 a.m., according to the Hartland Police Department, and began rescuing individuals from a four-family apartment building.
In total, 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded to the scene to assist in rescuing individuals from the building and its balconies.
An active criminal investigation has been opened by the Hartland Police Department. Little information about it was available before deadline.
“Unfortunately, this is a very active and dynamic investigation,” said Misko. “We’re still learning a lot of information as we work through this, and we will be back at a later time to update you as soon as possible.”
“This is a tragic incident for the community and the first responders involved,” Misko added. “We ask that the community respect the privacy of the families and refrain from visiting or coming to the immediate area,” said Misko.
The Hartland Police Department is being assisted by the State Fire Marshal’s Office through the Division of Criminal Investigations, the Wisconsin Crime Lab, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and several other local police departments in the investigation.
The American Red Cross is providing emergency aid for three of the families displaced by the fire including one family of four with two children, another family of four with three children and one adult couple.
They are providing temporary housing and meals for the families, and the disaster teams are working with families to make sure their mental and physical health needs are met.
“We’ll also collaborate with these families and partners in the community on longer-term recovery needs for these displaced families,” said of the American Red Cross Wisconsin Communications Director Justin Kern in a statement. “In addition, our disaster teams are in conversation with leaders in Hartland to assess support and next steps for those who lost their lives in this blaze.”