BROOKFIELD — A luxurious 13,000-square-foot home in Brookfield’s Berkshire Hills is for sale. The home has a movie screening room, golf simulator, pool, and a private guest suite accessible by elevator. The custom home, built by Regency Builders, is going for $6 million with other eyepopping amenities.
Jonathan Schoenheider, the owner of Regency Builders, said the house was built in 2006.
“It was built for a doctor who came from Syria and another doctor who came from France,” Schoenheider said.
He got to know them through other clients and his company built the home for them. It turned out the doctors were his family’s cardiologist and pediatrician.
“It is a significant home and during the Syrian crisis it once housed 36 relatives,” Schoenheider said.
About the home
The home sits on five acres in a wooded estate but is in a convenient location off of Brookfield Road and Capitol Drive.
It has 11,000 finished square feet with a private guest suite. Special amenities include an expansive kitchen, fabulous master suite with enormous closets, five fireplaces, mother-in-law suite, elevator, outdoor pool connected to a screen porch, full exposure lower level with media room, additional bar, and golf simulator. There are two fireplaces, exercise room, bar and more.
While the amenities seem fancy, Schoenheider said anyone can live there. “It is a peaceful, tranquil, not formal, anyone-can-live-there type of residence,” he said.
Schoenheider said the house was designed in a Ushaped format similar to homes in Florida.
“It’s so the pool is protected by the elements. The pool also has a hot tub that is attached to it,” he said.
The backyard pool has a private bath that doesn’t have access to the inside of the home. It is only accessible to the pool or outside of the home. The pool is also connected to the master suite.
“When you walk into the foyer one of the most amazing things is the circular staircase. It cascades up to the second floor and down to the lower level,” he said.
The master suite is attached with a secret door to the library. The secret door is a bookcase which opens into the master suite.
'It is one of the coolest homes you will ever see,” Schoenheider said.
Building a business
Schoenheider has been in the home building business since 1988. His family started Regency Builders in 1973; the company will celebrate 50 years next May. The company is headquartered in Pewaukee.
He is currently building 11 homes.
The creative builder is very proud of the company. The homes the company builds start at over $2 million for construction. They are normally built with a $2 million lot with another $1 million in landscaping and $1 million in furnishings.
“Most of the homes we start at are going to run $5-$10 million,” he said.
A trend he is seeing is people wanting to be closer to their family members. He has had requests for homes that fit a family plus other extended family members.
“I’m seeing that as a trend, people moving their family into one compound,” Schoenheider said. He has a client who is looking to build a square and in the middle of the square a lake and an island would be there. The front of the house would have many bedrooms and connect a tunnel to her residence which would be 6,000 square feet. There would be another tunnel to an entertainment facility on the left corner. For more information on Regency Builders and the Brookfield home, visit
https://regencybuildersinc.com/customhome-for-sale-city-of-brookfield.