WAUKESHA — Seven dogs from the transport plane that made an emergency landing Tuesday morning on Western Lakes Golf Club are now available for adoption at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
The dogs were cared for after the rescue. Members of HAWS’ Tuesday Troops youth volunteer club read books to them.
The dogs, Snickers, Alfie, Draco, Calvin, Tinley, Dumpling and CeeCee, are now ready to land in their forever homes. HAWS adoption hours are Monday-Friday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. and weekends from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Tuesday Troops is a hands-on education opportunity for kids in 6th-8th grades who are interested in learning about taking care of the animals at HAWS as well as their own pets. Along with responsibility, they learn the importance of compassion and caring.
No life-threatening injuries were sustained by the 3 people or 53 dogs on the flight. All the animals were triaged at HAWS by staff veterinarians and are being monitored for any health issues. Those dogs that needed to be spayed/neutered have also had those surgeries and are in recovery.
Maggie Tate-Techtmann, HAWS director of organizational development, told The Freeman, all the animals are doing wonderfully well as of Wednesday.
“We have 21 here at the shelter. The remaining dogs went to other partner shelters. This was a planned transport. It was always part of the plan that we would take 21,” she said.
Tate-Techtmann said there has been a ton of interest regarding the dogs.
“We have had a lot of people contact us. Its very exciting to see,” she said.
The community support has been amazing, and through a fundraising link, $12,000 has been raised, she said.
“All of those dollars are going towards care for these animals as well as covering training classes for them once they get into forever homes,” she said.
The flight was bringing at-risk adoptable dogs from Southern shelters to HAWS and several partner shelters. HAWS regularly welcomes these lifesaving transports, according to Tate-Techtmann.
“We do transports twice a month. There is a lot more resources in our community for animals than other areas we partner with,” she said.
Tate-Techtmann said one of the silver linings of the situation is brings HAWS programs to the forefront.
“It highlights the need for adoption,” she said.
Background
On Tuesday morning Lake Country Fire & Rescue and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department responded to Western Lakes Golf Club, W287-N1963 Oakton Road, after the aircraft carrying 53 dogs and three people made a crash landing on the course.
The aircraft belly landed on the fifth hole of the course and went through multiple trees before stopping several hundred feet after where they originally tried to land the plane. The wings of the plane came off as a result, according to Matthew Haerter, assistant chief with Lake Country Fire & Rescue.
The three adults were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and out of the 53 dogs on the plane, only some received minor injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.
Monetary donations to assist with medical care can be made at https://hawspets.givecloud.co/give or dropped off at the shelter on Northview Road. HAWS is also accepting donations of towels, blankets, plastic animal travel crates, and enrichment toys and treats. HAWS’ Wish List for desired supply items can be found at https://hawspets.org/in-kind/.