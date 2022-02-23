TOWN OF DELAFIELD — With a 7-year-old now in remission after battling Ewing Sarcoma, a Delafield family recently donated $150,000 to a cancer center in New York funded by the nonprofit organization the Little Warrior Foundation
In 2018, Gus Frank was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare and aggressive bone cancer that typically occurs in children and in young adults. Gus and his parents, Tim and Heidi Frank, then began their journey of battling the cancer.
According to Heidi, Gus came home from school one day complaining about leg pain — alarming because Gus is “such a tough kid.” He also developed a low-grade fever and was limping.
Heidi said Gus is rambunctious, gregarious and silly. He’s also a loyal friend to his sister, Susan.
After a series of hospital visits, including an X-ray, an MRI and a biopsy, they received the news that it was cancer. With treatments in Milwaukee, Heidi said it was sad to see the binder of drugs Gus needed to use to fight the cancer through chemotherapy. Heidi said she felt that there had to be other answers and transferred treatment to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan, traveling from Wisconsin and New York.
There, doctors removed the tumor and did a procedure where they broke Gus’ femur and grew it back.
“That was very hard because we were re-growing a femur, doing surgery and going through chemotherapy all at once,” she said.
Overall, they felt very reassured at Memorial Sloan Kettering and knew that they had made the right choice, Heidi said. Since his treatment, Gus has been in remission and continues to get treatment on his leg. He also has regular scans and monitoring due to the high recurrence rate of the cancer.
Throughout his journey, Gus has been the “class clown” — cheering everyone up, Heidi said. He’s currently in first grade.
Donation
Through the nonprofit organization the Little Warrior Foundation, $150,000 was presented by Gus to pediatric oncologist Emily Slotkin, MD, with the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for a new clinical trial for patients with Ewing sarcoma.
Since its inception in 2020, the Little Warrior Foundation has raised over $1 million for childhood cancer research.
“It’s really tough to get your hands on drugs and get approval (and) they’re recruiting patients for the study right now, so it’s really amazing to impact something that’s going into place right this second,” Heidi said.
Heidi said the trial will help families who are out of options and willing to do anything to save their child’s life.
“We are extremely grateful for the Little Warrior Foundation’s support of this new clinical trial. With this grant, we can provide new hope for children battling Ewing sarcoma,” said Slotkin in a statement.
For other families going through a similar journey with their own child, Heidi said it’s important to maintain hope.
“When we were in the early stages of this battle, another mom told me to think about a future date with your child and then when you get into a low place you kind of fixate on that,” she said. “For me I always thought about Gus going to college.”
She said the other important thing is to never stop pushing for what feels right.
“It is your job, which is very sad, to learn everything you can about this disease and about your child’s specific case and you are the case worker for the whole duration of the treatment and beyond,” she said.
Heidi said she feels like the luckiest of the unlucky.