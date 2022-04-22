OKAUCHEE — Roxanne Baumann’s husband, Bob, loved to fish.
They would spend hours together on the water, rod and reel in hand, searching for a creature so elusive that it’s often referred to as “the fish of 10,000 casts.”
So when Bob passed away nine years ago, Roxanne knew she had to do something to support the pastime she and her husband shared a love for.
She approached members of the Wisconsin Muskellunge Club and made a $500 donation for stocking area waters.
“When Bob and I were in the group together, he said we need to help these people do the stocking,” Roxanne said.
After making the donation, Roxanne said she was stunned by the result: The club decided to honor Roxanne’s late husband by naming their muskie-stocking fund after him.
Now, she often participates in the stock releases and feels connected to him every time.
“It could be raining at my house, but every time I go out to stock the sun comes out,” she said. “If that isn’t my husband, I don’t know what it is.”
On Tuesday, the fund named after Bob, together with grants through Waukesha County, contributed $10,000 for the release of 700 fingerling muskies in lakes Okauchee, Pewaukee and Lac La Belle.
Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow is also a muskie fisherman and was on hand in Okauchee for the release there.
Farrow said muskie fishing brings back memories of his mother, former Wisconsin lieutenant governor and devoted muskie fisherwoman Margaret Farrow. She died last month at the age of 87.
Farrow said his maternal grandfather “hooked” his mom on muskie fishing (“Pun intended,” he added) when she was a girl. That passion continued throughout her life and included several victories at muskie tournaments.
He recalled the story of her netting a 28-inch muskie that his son had on the hook.
“It’s something my family loves to do, get out on the lakes and enjoy the water,” Farrow said.
The muskellunge is regarded as a fearsome freshwater predator. In Wisconsin, it has been recorded at more than 69 pounds and nearly 64 inches, according to the Department of Natural Resources.