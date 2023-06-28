WAUKESHA — A 72-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday at 9:21 a.m. at the intersection of Saylesville Road and Highway 59, according to the Waukesha Police Department.
Waukesha Police and Fire departments quickly provided lifesaving measures to the victim of the involved vehicle and transported him to the Waukesha Memorial Hospital for advanced care. A short time later he died.
“Details surrounding the crash are still under investigation by the Waukesha Police Major Crash Task Force, and we are working diligently to determine the exact cause and circumstances leading to this unfortunate incident,” Waukesha Police Lt. Joe Hendricks said in a release.
The man was on a motorized scooter, and he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
“Motorcycle safety is a shared responsibility that extends beyond just riders. All road users, including motorists, pedestrians and cyclists, must remain vigilant and exercise caution on the roads. By adhering to traffic regulations, maintaining appropriate speeds, and being mindful of one another, we can significantly reduce the occurrence of tragic incidents like this,” Hendricks said.