EAGLE — Eagleville Elementary Charter School in the Mukwonago Area School District is using goats to eliminate invasive plant species in an environmentally-sustainable way. The project is a continuing part of the school’s environmental goals.
The school is constantly struggling to remove the buckthorn and dame’s rocket invasive species from 1.7 acres on the school’s property. For the first time, the school’s parent teacher organization partnered with Grazing Goats Wisconsin to bring 77 goats to the school’s forest.
The goats arrived on Tuesday to a fenced in area and will need about a week to clear the vegetation before they are removed. Grazing Goats checks in on them about once a day, but for the most part, the goats are independent and free to roam within the space.
Students at the school have been eager to welcome the goats after reading a book earlier in the year called “One Plastic Bag” about goats that were dying from eating plastic bags.
As the goats arrived, the excited students got to watch, and they are very visible during recess time. Classes have been going out to monitor them, the students got to pet one of the goats, and some students won the opportunity to walk a goat or bottle-feed one.
“They have been loving it,” said Principal Colleen Hoyne. “I think the kids learned a lot about what goats can do, about goats’ behavior habits, about goats’ impact on the environment, and I think they’re just excited to have the goats around and even just find and track their favorite one.”
One of the school’s goals is to continue to provide environmental education and teach environmental sustainability and advocacy. Eagleville is one of 26 schools across the country to be named a 2023 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School in honor of their work.
The school does a variety of work to teach environmental sustainability including incorporating it into their curriculum. For example, in math students might plan the expansion of a butterfly garden, or how much money they have to buy plants, said Hoyne.
Other things they do on a continual basis include composting every day, they track how much they are recycling each day and across the year, they have a school garden which is being turned into a sensory garden as part of their next big project and they have access to Jericho Creek on the property where students explore and identify ecosystems and species living within it.
They also work in the school forest including tree identification, they used to remove the invasive species themselves, they do STEM projects, all-school hikes and wellness activities in the forest and more.
“Because of the learning opportunities students have, I think they learn incredible problem-solving skills,” said Hoyne. “I also think it teaches kids to be creative. Our kids have to think outside of the box to find solutions or to solve problems, and I think it just requires them to make connections between a lot of different things in the world.”
To completely get rid of the buckthorn, the goats will have to come back again. The parent teacher organization is hoping to be able to support the project again at least one more time in the fall and on an as-needed basis.
“It’s been a great way to continue promoting sustainable practices and teaching students and our community about sustainable ways to continue bettering our environment and our school,” said Hoyne.