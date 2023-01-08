With a new year dawning, some may be ready to focus on self care.
The key to setting oneself on a course for change is in taking incremental steps, according to Jeff Ruffatto, owner of Guitartown Athletics in Waukesha.
“Everybody needs to make small manageable changes,” he said. “What happens a lot every year is people come in at New Year’s and say, ‘I’m changing everything. I’m never eating pizza again. I am working out for an hour every day.’ They are setting themselves up to fail.”
Ruffatto said the fittest people he works with are those who consistently make little changes over a long period of time.
To get started, Ruffatto recommended tracking eating for one or two days and then making a single alteration.
“Just make one change. Every morning, instead of cereal, say, ‘I am going to have a high-protein yogurt.’ Do that for a week. Once that’s become a habit, then make another change,” he said.
Guitartown Athletics is a studio gym offering small group training classes, personal training and nutrition coaching.
The gym, which is affiliated with CrossFit and is independently owned and operated, also includes personal training services, according to Ruffatto.
He said those joining the gym start with a consultation to talk about their goals and how the flow of the gym works.
“We slowly on-ramp,” he said, noting that the gym draws people from around Waukesha, the Wauwatosa area and into Lake Country.
Workouts and weights
Like an individual’s diet, fitness goals also can be achieved with incremental steps, according to Ruffatto.
“If you want to play football, you don’t start by signing up for the NFL,” he said, noting newcomers at the gym will start with a brief workout.
“We’ll make sure that tomorrow you can come back and do the same thing. The big thing is creating habits that you can repeatedly do.”
Strength training depends on individual goals, according to Ruffatto.
“If you’re trying to build big muscles, you need to do heavier weights. If you’re trying to stay relatively fit, you don’t need to advance beyond light weights,” he said.
Whatever the scenario, it helps to have advice on technique, according to Ruffatto.
“You need someone who can say, ‘Your technique is good. Now I think we can be upping the weight,” he said.
Scheduled snacks
While everyone’s needs vary, Ruffatto stresses monitoring caloric intake.
“In the typical American diet, most people eat way too many carbs and too many fats and not enough protein,” he said.
Ruffatto advises scheduling high-protein snacks mid-morning and mid-afternoon.
“Front load the protein,” he said. “You might not even be that hungry. But protein satiates you more than carbs and fats. You’re less likely at night to reach for a bag of chips.”
Joining a community
Guitartown Athletics has an atmosphere that Ruffatto said people will find supportive.
“You’ll be surrounded by people also working on themselves,” he said.
“One major draw to our type of gym is it’s a communal thing. While some may be way more fit than you, and some may come in and never have done a single movement, you’ll be surrounded by people that all have a common goal.”
The support system the gym offers is key, according to Ruffatto.
“What is really helpful, whether it’s CrossFit or running or yoga, is finding a community and tapping into a community that you like the people you’re with,” he said.
‘Giving a try is the first step’
At the Hartford Parks & Recreation Center, a variety of fitness classes are available in the winter and spring, according to Zachary Stupnik, aquatics and fitness supervisor for the department.
While registration for the first session has wrapped up, a second session of classes begins Feb. 27. And memberships and day passes for aquatics and the fitness center are always available, according to Stupnik.
He said the center’s most popular class recently has been yoga. A morning boot camp class is also frequently in demand, as well as aquatics classes.
“Our water aerobics classes are always booked,” Stupnik said.
The Recreation Center does have a personal trainer available for some limited hours and Stupnik said a fitness adviser is in the gym on Wednesday mornings to help with using the equipment.
As to getting started with a fitness routine, Stupnik encouraged taking “that first leap.”
“Giving a try is the first step,” he said.
‘Personal equipment’
For those looking to buy exercise or wellness equipment for at home, Matthew Bagnall at Johnson Fitness and Wellness recommends taking the time to consider the users and their individual histories.
“We’re going to guide you and ask questions, if you have any injuries, the whole history, and guide you towards a product that works,” said Bagnall, manager at the Waukesha store. Johnson Fitness and Wellness also has locations in Mequon and Brookfield.
He noted that the store offers products in a variety of price ranges, as well as massage chairs for recovery.
Treadmills remain popular with the store’s clientele, according to Bagnall, who said quite a few customers also seek lower impact options like ellipticals or hybrid machines.
For someone with a knee issue, he said a recumbent bike is often recommended.
As to weights, Bagnall said dumbbell sets are always popular, particularly all-in-one sets which work well in smaller spaces.
For overall fitness, Bagnall said advisers at the store encourage working on both cardio fitness and strength.
“With cardio and strength, you’re going to double your results,” he said, adding that incorporating both biking and walking is generally a good combination.
“Walking is good cardio and biking is good for building muscle,” said Bagnall, who added that when exercising outdoors it is advisable to try different trails or routes to improve fitness.
Where to work out
GuitarTown Athletics
What: An affiliated CrossFit gym in Waukesha County that is individually owned and operated. Offering: Different daily workouts, individualized attention, goal-oriented programming, multiple program options to fit various goals and budgets, approachable coaches and an open and supportive community, according to the website. Membership options: Personal training in the gym at your location or virtually, small group training, small class training, nutrition and accountability coaching, corporate wellness.
Where: 1515 Paramount Drive, Waukesha. For a full schedule and appointment booking, visit guitartownathletics.com.
Johnson Fitness and Wellness
What: The retailer offers new and used cardio and strength equipment, as well as massage and wellness equipment.
Where: Stores in southeast Wisconsin are located at W229-N1416 Westwood Drive, Waukesha, 17395 W Bluemound Road, Brookfield and 11519 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon. More info: johnsonfitness.com.