A ‘hero’ in more ways than one

OCONOMOWOC — David Helke is something of a celebrity in Oconomowoc.
He’s been working at the Fox Brothers’ Piggly Wiggly since before it moved across Brown Street to its current location 25 years ago.
Helke, 53, has Down syndrome. He didn’t let that hold him back and for years worked five days a week. Lately, some health issues have forced a reduction in Helke’s hours, and his presence is missed at the checkout line where he bags up people’s groceries.
Tammy Horack, customer service manager at the Piggly Wiggly in Oconomowoc, said customers ask for Helke whenever he’s not working. Folks will wait in a longer line just to be served by him, Horack said.
“David (Helke) is the heart and soul of our store,” Horack said.
Horack said the depth of Helke’s love and humanity has allowed him to impact generations of area shoppers. His devotion to faith and the people around him are trademarks of Helke’s personality.
Horack said he’s like family to her — they helped drive Helke to and from work after his mother passed away last year. He now lives with his father, John Helke, in the Town of Oconomowoc.
Sitting in her office, Horack became emotional as she spoke about him. She said it will be a sharp, sad day when Helke is no longer able to work.
“He’s a good man,” Horack said with tears in her eyes.
Helke said he looks forward to coming into work every day.
His favorite aspect of the job? The people, Horack said, especially the kids.
“I bag for my shoppers,” he said with an emphasis on the “my.”
This year marks a quarter-century at the store for Helke. He was recently given a flatscreen TV that’s now mounted in his family home’s living room as a show of appreciation for all those years. The new television allowed him to move the old one into his room where he now enjoys watching shows like “Gilligan’s Island,” “Saved by the Bell” and “Three’s Company.”
Helke said he also helps his dad around the house with chores like the dishes, laundry and taking out the garbage.
His father is a former teacher. He said his son is an inspiration.
“He’s just an outgoing, friendly-type person,” John Helke said. “Always willing to help. That’s just the kind of person he is.”
‘He is just always joyful’
Megan Flick worked with Helke at the Piggly Wiggly while she was in high school and through college. She became friends with Helke over the years and said “everyone” knows him.
“David is just the sweetest man that probably ever was,” Flick said.
She said Helke greeted her during each shift they worked together and was always excited to see her.
“He is just always joyful,” Flick said. “He was a bright spot in my day whenever I got to work with him. Always happy to be there, always happy to work.”
William Marris is one of those customers who wait in line to see Helke. They’ve known each other since Helke started working at Piggly Wiggly.
Over more than two decades, Marris said he and Helke have kindled a friendship and they go to at least one Milwaukee Brewers game every year — except in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s his one day a year to go out with the boys,” Marris said.
Marris recalled a story where Helke proved to be a “hero” in the most literal sense: Helke once pushed a woman out of the way of a car speeding through the parking lot. Marris said he was there to see it unfold.
“This is going back to the old Piggly Wiggly across the street, so a good 20 years ago,” Marris said. “David (Helke) was helping a lady take her groceries out to her car. This kid comes flying through the parking lot in a muscle car. David pushes her gently to make sure she doesn’t get hit.”
Marris continued, “So she’s thanking him profusely, she’s crying, and I tell the manager what happened. Over the loudspeaker [the manager] announces [Helke] is a hero.”
Helke is an iconic figure for those who shop at the store, Marris said.
“If everyone were more like him, the world would be a better place,” he said.