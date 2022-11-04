MILWAUKEE — Medical employees, patients and more gathered at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, 2900 W. Oklahoma Ave. on Thursday morning to support the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, who confidently marched their way down the crowd in celebration of how far they’ve come since the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.
Dressed in red, white and blue, the Dancing Grannies huddled in a tight circle prior to the performance. Putting their shimmering pom-poms in the middle, the group counted to three before throwing their hands up and cheering “Granny strong!”
Heads turned to group member Betty Streng, 62, as the members cheered her on “Betty strong!”
Streng suffered a traumatic brain injury during the parade tragedy. She had a skull fracture, brain bleeds and brain swelling. Streng underwent emergency surgery at Aurora Medical Center Summit in Oconomowoc, but she recovered in the ICU at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee for two weeks.
Streng and the rest of the Dancing Grannies returned to the Milwaukee hospital to perform a special parade for the Aurora Health care team members that saved her life.
As the grannies danced the crowd cheered and clapped with beaming smiles on their faces. MRICU Manager Jodie Gord waved her sign in the air as the group marched down. Signed by patients in the ICU and MRICU, the sign read, “Thank you for all you do for our community.” A patient who came down for the special performance held a sign that read “MRICU loves Dancing Grannies.”
“It’s all tears of joy. The fact that people wanted us to come, and of course to honor all my health care providers is tremendous,” said Streng with tears in her eyes. “We’re so grateful for the community, and now it’s our turn to start giving back.”
Streng said all the group members took off work for the day to attend the special performance and honor those they lost.
The group tragically lost four members in the parade last year. They were Tamara Durand, 52; Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, and Wilhelm “Bill” Hospel, the husband of one of the members, who was 81.
“We keep on dancing,” said Streng. “They died doing what they love. How can we not keep on dancing for them? They would want us to be here.”
Medical team support
Not only did Streng and the Dancing Grannies perform for their supporters and community members, but Streng was able to perform for Dr. Christopher Sarkiss, neurosurgeon at Aurora St. Luke’s, who rushed to Summit to help and performed emergency surgery on Streng.
Sarkiss said it was a quiet Sunday on the day of the parade last year, when he got the call that there was a multi-casualty event on the way to the hospital. When Betty was brought in, Sarkiss said, she had a small fracture as well as a brain bleed and required emergency surgery.
“She was dying in front of our eyes that Sunday night,” said Sarkiss. “And just to see her back to pretty much normal, it’s just an honor.”
Sarkiss and a team of medical professionals have been with Betty since the day of her surgery. March was her last outpatient follow-up, and Betty and Sarkiss haven’t had to see each other since.
“It’s amazing to see her today doing what she does best, and it’s an honor to be part of her care team,” said Sarkiss.
Nicole Steinbergs is an ER nurse at Aurora Medical Center Summit, who stayed by Betty’s side the day she was brought in.
“She came in as our first big trauma activation for that evening,” said Steinbergs. “The first thing I remember is she had her perfect lipstick on and her white granny tights, and immediately I thought, ‘this is a granny, this is a special person here, this is a big deal.’” Having sat with Betty the whole time prior to her surgery, Steinbergs said seeing her today and how far she’s come makes her heart happy.
The road to recovery
Though Streng is back up and dancing again, she still has dizziness and can’t smell. However, she has come a long way.
At the end of last year, she was still using her walker and limited her time with people to only a couple of hours; her stamina wasn’t there. At the end of January of this year, she started inquiring when she could drive again. At the start of February, Streng got rid of her walker, and in June she was finished with her physical therapy.
Streng said she was able to meet the majority of her recovery goals since surgery. She was able to watch her granddaughter in February, and in March she successfully performed in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade with the rest of the Dancing Grannies.
“Being in a hospital for two weeks, I lost strength in my legs, and I’m a pretty active person,” said Streng. Getting her leg strength back and building up her stamina were two important components to her recovery.
The Dancing Grannies walked away from their special performance on Thursday with confidence, accomplishment and happiness in their hearts. The group has endured a tragedy, but emphasized the importance of having one another.
“Last week the verdict came in on a Wednesday,” said Streng. Darrell Brooks Jr., the man behind the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, was convicted of all 76 charges against him last week. “That happens to be our practice day, and we all went out afterwards. It was good to be together.”
Members of the Dancing Grannies will be walking in the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade on Dec. 4.