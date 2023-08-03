Officer Parker Frick feeds a zebra at the petting zoo at National Night Out at Koepp River Park in Pewaukee on Tuesday.
Pewaukee Police Department Officer Larisa Mayek welcomes attendees to National Night Out in Pewaukee on Tuesday.
PEWAUKEE — On Tuesday, Pewaukee-area residents were able to interact with police officers — and even a zebra — during National Night Out activities in the village.
