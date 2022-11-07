HARTLAND – The Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Jessica McKisick’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted in connection to the Hartland apartment-building fire in which six people were found dead; all with a single gunshot wound.
First responders were faced with a large amount of fire upon arrival to Mansfield Court, a four-unit apartment building on Oct. 21, 2022, at 5:11 a.m.
Six people including adults Jessica McKisick and Connor McKisick, 12-year-old Sofina Kleemeier, 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier and two three-year-old boys were found dead; all six resided in the same unit.
On Oct. 24, Hartland Police Chief, Torin Misko, said in a press conference that several guns were removed from the apartment and there was evidence of an ignitable liquid in the apartment where it normally would not be located.
Connor McKisick’s gunshot wound was previously determined to be self-inflicted. All four of the children’s manner of death has been identified as homicide.
Messages regarding the incident were located on both Connor McKisick’s and Jessica McKisick’s cellular devices. There has not been anyone else of interest identified in relation to the investigation, and there is not further danger to the community regarding the incident, according to a statement.
The incident remains under investigation by the Hartland Police Department in conjunction with the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin Crime Lab and the State Fire Marshal through the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
Three other families living in the apartment building were displaced by the fire.