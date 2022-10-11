WAUKESHA — A referendum with two questions will appear on the 2022 ballot during the Nov. 8 general election. The advisory referendum will allow voters to voice their preference and allows elected officials to gauge public opinion on the issue being presented, according to the Waukesha County Executive’s Office.
On Aug. 23, The Waukesha County Board passed a resolution put forward by Supervisor Peter Wolff to conduct the advisory referendum. The two questions that will appear on the ballot are:
1. “Should the Wisconsin Legislature prepare and place on the statewide ballot a Constitutional Amendment requiring that election administration, access to ballots, and counting of ballots be nearly uniform as practicable?”
2. “Should the Wisconsin Legislature prepare and place on the statewide ballot a Constitutional Amendment prohibiting non-governmental entities and any individual other than election officials designated by law from funding, managing, or performing any task in election administration?”
The goal is to provide some certainty in the election system, according to Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow.
“We’re trying to assist in getting the citizens of Waukesha County’s voice heard, with respect to how elections are run in Wisconsin,” said Wolff.
Farrow reflected on the challenges that have occurred since the 2020 elections and the questions that have developed in dealing with the election process.
“I think what people are realizing is there are some flaws that we have in the system, and we need to get them corrected,” said Farrow.
Wolff said he has received feedback that often starts out negative, but once he explains his position and why he is doing this, he believes people understand.
“I think there’s a misunderstanding about it,” said Wolff. “I’m certainly not one to say that we should undo any prior elections, and what I’m trying to do is minimize the questions as we move forward to future elections and create as much election integrity as possible throughout the state of Wisconsin.”
Both Wolff and Farrow believe it’s important to allow citizens to have a voice in this. Wolff added that election integrity is important to the administration of government on all levels leading to why the issue was put on the ballot.
“We’re looking for direction from the people of the county to see if they want us to encourage our legislature to do something, and ultimately this gives those citizens a voice,” said Wolff.
