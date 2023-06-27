WAUKESHA — Wildfire smoke from Canada is impacting nearly the entire state of Wisconsin including Waukesha County. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued an air quality advisory for unhealthy PM2.5 levels (particulate matter) on Monday, and it will stay in effect until Thursday at noon.
According to the DNR, the most significant air quality and health impacts are anticipated between noon today and noon on Wednesday. Today at 10 a.m., most of the state was in the red unhealthy air quality level.
“We would urge everyone to keep outdoor activities light and short and watch for symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath, those would be signs to take a break and move indoors,” said Outreach Coordinator with the DNR Air Management Program, Craig Czarnecki. “And especially for people in sensitive groups, that would be people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, those who are pregnant and those who work outdoors, people in those sensitive groups should seriously consider moving events inside.”
According to the DNR, conditions may change rapidly over the next few days, and it is important for people to pay close attention to the air quality in their area and take action.
To get current air quality conditions from the statewide air monitoring network, visit the Wisconsin Data Map at https://bit.ly/4336Wjx.