NEW BERLIN — A driver caused damage to the New Berlin Hills Golf Course at 2 a.m. Thursday morning, according to New Berlin Police.
Police responded to the report of a car that had been driving westbound on West Lincoln Avenue at South 124th Street and had crashed through the east fence of New Berlin Hills Golf Course.
The driver of the car continued driving westbound through New Berlin Hills, causing further damage to the golf course.
A short time later, New Berlin police officers arrested the driver, a 33-year-old New Berlin man. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this incident.
The New Berlin Drone Unit was initially used to assess the damage to the golf course.
At this time, the total extent of the damage is unknown.