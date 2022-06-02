MADISON — On the heels of Gov. Tony Evers announcing the Progress Pride Flag will be flown over the Wisconsin State Capitol this month, some Republicans are voicing disagreement.
Evers signed an Executive Order on Wednesday ordering that the Progress Pride Flag be raised over the Capitol during the month of June in celebration of Pride Month. The Progress Pride Flag was raised on Wednesday over the East Wing of the State Capitol building and will be taken down on June 30. The order also allows state buildings and any jurisdiction of Wisconsin to fly the flag during the month of June.
Evers, who vowed to always stand with the LGBTQ community, was the first governor to ever raise a rainbow flag over the Capitol in 2019.
“My message today is also to elected officials here in Wisconsin and across our country: our actions matter. Our words matter. Doing what’s right matters,” said Evers in a statement. “LGBTQ kids deserve our love and respect and support just like any other kid. And that’s why I will always stand with them. It’s why I will always fight to protect them. As long as I am governor, we will continue the fight to protect, support, and celebrate LGBTQ kids and the entire LGBTQ community.”
State Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, responded to Evers’ announcement about the flag.
“Today, the Progress Pride Flag is a symbol not of equality but of division. It is a symbol of the culture war that divides us due to the aggressive political agenda of the left. Their agenda is not about equality and civil rights, but rather to bully everyone to have the same ideology or else face consequences. Not even kids are exempt from the punitive might of the progressive state,” Allen said in a statement.
Allen asked in his statement why the flag is being flown above a building meant to represent everyone.
“We don’t raise flags for other groups of people, and we already have two flags that represent all the people of Wisconsin, our national and state flags,” he said.
Allen added if care was given to equality, no one group would get special treatment or special focus.
Evers said Wednesday that if he loses re-election in November, Republicans may try to ban LGBTQ-themed books.
“They are going to be putting themselves in charge of banning books in the state of Wisconsin and you can be damn sure that some of it’s going to be directly related to LGBTQ community efforts,” Evers said.
Contributing: The Associated Press