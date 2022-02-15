BROOKFIELD — Incumbent Glen Allgaier, who was seeking another term on the Elmbrook School Board, will not advance to the spring election, based on preliminary results in Tuesday’s primary.
Challengers Daniel Medeiros and Kathy Lim — who placed first and second, respectively — will face off in the bid for a seat representing Area 2 on the Elmbrook School Board.
In recent weeks, Medeiros and Lim have offered different takes on their priorities for the district.
Medeiros said he is focused on school safety and fostering an inclusive environment. Lim said she is concerned with student achievement and Elmbrook’s overall academic standing.
Results from Tuesday’s primary are unofficial until canvassed.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Daniel Medeiros
|2,492
|41.1%
|Kathy Lim
|2,343
|38.7%
|Glen R. Allgaier (i)
|1,206
|19.9%
|Write-in:
|18
|0.3%
|Total votes
|6,059
Candidates in bold are moving on to the general election.
25 of 25 Units reported: 100%