WAUKESHA — America’s turbulent economy has many citizens worried, especially those approaching retirement. Though according to traditional definitions, the U.S. is not presently in a recession, issues such as inflation, taxes, and Social Security depletion are bound to cause monetary misgivings.
Next Level Planning & Wealth Management’s Certified Financial Planner Ted Baer and Chartered Advisor for Senior Living and Company Partner Paul Tourville, along with Investment Advisor and Representative Brad Allen from Drake & Associates, discussed what many are calling the American retirement crisis.
All three advisers can agree that there is a degree of trepidation around retiring right now, mostly because of the many ups and downs the economy has witnessed in recent times. As Baer puts it, the biggest question many folks have at the moment is “Am I going to run out of money?”
Tourville notes that the lack of access to trustworthy and comprehensive financial wellness resources, along with major market changes, can shoulder some of the blame for these sentiments.
“My reaction to the retirement crisis is that it’s scary for people. You have, realistically, 95 percent of America that has no access to a financial planner,” he said. “Further, in the last 26 months we’ve had two major selloffs in the market, which further rattled people’s confidence.”
As Allen observed, the current state of the economy has caused anxiety for those looking to wrap up their careers. “A lot of people are hesitating to retire at this point,” he said. “They are working a couple more years than expected, just because of everything going on in the market and the economy.”
Inflation
With the cost of goods and services continuing to rise, it is no surprise that older generations are growing concerned.
“A lot of people are worried about inflation,” said Allen. “Things seem to be getting more and more expensive at the grocery store. Especially when you talk about retirement, people live on a fixed income, whether it’s Social Security or pension or pulling money out of their accounts. The more that they’re spending, they’re getting a little more nervous than they thought they’d be at that point.”
Social Security
On March 31, the Social Security Administration issued a press release saying that the program’s trust funds are projected to dry up by 2034. Though this date is not far off, Tourville and Baer feel that ordinary citizens shouldn’t be concerned just yet.
“Social Security is a critically important program in this country. I do largely believe that most of the communication about the demise of Social Security is incredibly overblown,” said Tourville. “We won’t be needing to tap into funds. We’ll be able to fund it out of regular income. It can’t go bankrupt, it just can’t, because of the fact that 77 percent of money that’s paid out to recipients of Social Security comes directly in through payroll taxes.”
As Tourville explains it, much of the Social Security money being doled out is being replaced in real time by money collected from payroll taxes. The SSA has a contribution and benefit base, also referred to as the taxable maximum, that limits the amount of earnings that are subjected to taxation for a given year. In 2023, the base is $160,200 with a tax rate of 6.2 percent for both employers and employees. This means that anyone making $160,200 or more this year will contribute $9,932.40 to Social Security. Each year, the taxable maximum rises. Tourville says this increase is the “solution to make Social Security evergreen.”
Retirement planning
But if the prospect of depletion or the idea of retirement is still making you uneasy, Tourville said, you need to take personal action.
“If you’re scared that you’re going to go broke, you know in your heart and your head that you have to do something about it,” he said. “If we’re fearful, we make poor decisions,” Baer added. So, what can be done to financially prepare for retirement? All three experts emphasize getting informed and getting involved.
“I think financial planning is really important. It’s really important to start early. It’s important to understand your company’s benefits,” Baer said. “We can make anybody a millionaire. You just have to start early enough and you have to save enough.”
As Allen puts it, “the first step is to have a plan in place. A retirement plan is not just an investment plan. A lot of people have a portfolio where they have a lot of assets saved, but they don’t necessarily have a plan. And the plan is what is going to get you from A to B.”
Drake & Associates offers a number of services, specifically geared toward people approaching retirement. Four times each month, financial advisors from both the Waukesha and Mequon offices teach classes around the area. One of the company’s most popular classes right now is about how to retire during a recession.
Allen also notes that Drake & Associates will put together a retirement plan for individuals for free. “We don’t charge to put retirement plans together,” he said. “Somebody comes in and we start giving them some ideas. We get to know them a little bit, know what their goals are, and we can do risk analysis and Social Security strategies to show them what [retirement] could look like for them in the future.”
Financial literacy
Next Level Planning & Wealth Management is also committed to bringing financial literacy to the community. The company has recently revamped their trademarked Financial Wellness Done Right programs. Through these programs, a team of financial advisors works with employers at various companies to bring financial literacy to its employees. Workshops are offered quarterly.
Financial Wellness Done Right is a three-tiered program. The first tier focuses on holistic education, centering around using an individual’s employer benefits to achieve financial goals rather than using a specific product or vendor.
The second tier notes that information is delivered in a generationally-specific manner. Since different ages require different tools, two areas of study are offered underneath the Financial Wellness Done Right umbrella. RetireU is for the 50+ crowd and HelpUThrive is for people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. Each program offers workshops geared toward those different stages of life.
The last tier highlights the need to motivate, not simply educate. A survey from Next Level found that 94 percent of the people in their programs plan to do something with the information they received.
“We have to motivate people to do something,” said Tourville. “Whether that’s with us or somebody else, we don’t really care. Our job is to motivate them to do something.”
For those interested in doing individual research and study, visit financialwellnessdoneright.com and click on the “Resources” tab to access free information.
Regardless of income, it is crucial to, at the very least, dip one’s toes into the waters of financial wellness preparation. Tourville notes that there are a lot of people who avoid preparing for retirement because they might feel embarrassed or as if they are behind. He doesn’t want that to deter them from engaging in the process.
“Whatever your net worth is – whether it’s $3 or $3,000,000 – it’s irrelevant,” Tourville said. “It’s in your benefit to have an understanding of where you’re at. Otherwise, how can you progress if you don’t know where you’re beginning?”