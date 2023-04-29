MUKWONAGO — Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow and Johnson's Nursery, Inc. welcomed over 100 volunteers from local businesses to plant trees on Friday, Arbor Day, at Mukwonago Park, S100-W31900 County Hwy LO, between 9 a.m. and noon.
Registered volunteers assisted park staff in planting donated trees from Johnson's Nursery, Inc., and about 300 seedlings from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Nursery.
“Planting native trees has been a great Arbor Day tradition for our park system for many years,” said Farrow in a statement. “It's also a great example of our local businesses supporting our community and our environment. We certainly appreciate the donations from Johnson's Nursery and the volunteer power from Kohl's, Inpro, Modern Hire, Tim O'Brien Homes and more, to enhance the beauty of our parks.”
The planted trees and shrubs will provide important habitat for wildlife and replace trees lost due to Emerald Ash Borer damage around the park, according to a statement.
For more information about planting native trees and Johnson's Nursery, visit jniplants.com.