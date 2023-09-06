WAUKESHA — Current Port Washington City Administrator Anthony Brown is set to fill the vacancy in the City of Waukesha, pending Common Council approval.
The council will vote on Brown’s employment at its next meeting on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at Waukesha City Hall, located at 201 Delafield St.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council entered a closed session to discuss Brown’s candidacy and compensation. No action was taken following the closed session.
Nevertheless, Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly seems confident approval will be granted. “It still needs to be approved by the Common Council, but based upon [what happened in] the closed meeting, that should not be an issue,” he said.
According to a social media post from the City of Port Washington, Brown’s last day in his current position will be November 10.