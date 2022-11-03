WAUKESHA — An appellate court on Wednesday upheld the decision of a judge to move a teenager to adult court to face charges after he allegedly carjacked an 87-year-old woman outside the Waukesha Public Library and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint last November.
Khalil Perry was 14 when he was charged as a juvenile with first-degree sexual assault using a weapon, armed robbery with use of force, operating an auto without consent and kidnapping using a dangerous weapon. Perry was accused after he allegedly brandished a knife at a woman who was depositing books at the library book drop Nov. 30, 2021, entered her car, and drove off, stopping nearby to sexually assault the woman. He dropped the woman off afterward and she walked to nearby Les Paul Middle School to report the incident; he allegedly told the woman, “You realize that I am the devil and I know where you live. ... If you call the police, I’ll kill all of your family,” the complaint against him said.
Perry was arrested after a foot chase after he allegedly returned to his home and hid some of the items taken from the woman. He told police he took her credit card but denied sexually assaulting her.
In April, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Maria Lazar ordered Perry waived into adult court. Defense attorney Nicole Ostrowski sought and was granted a stay in the case while the defense appealed Lazar’s decision. The stay expired in mid-August, at about the same time the sides filed briefs in the District II Court of Appeals.
Neither Ostrowski nor appellate attorney Lauren Breckenfelder returned phone messages seeking comment Wednesday.
In its opinion, the Court of Appeals, in a decision penned by Judge Lisa Neubauer, ruled that Lazar properly weighed the factors she needed to in the decision she made to move Perry to adult court, even though the county’s Health and Human Services Department and a doctor who examined Perry both gave the opinion he should remain in the juvenile system.
To waive jurisdiction over a child and move a person from juvenile to adult court, a judge must consider several criteria: the personality of the minor including any mental illness or developmental disability and physical and mental maturity level, one’s pattern of living, prior treatment history and amenability to treatment; the prior record of the juvenile, the type and seriousness of the offense and whether it was against a person or property and whether it was done in a violent or aggressive or premeditated manner; the adequacy of treatment options available, and protection of the public in the juvenile system, and whether any co-actors are being charged in one adult court.
Perry argued that Lazar failed to properly consider Perry’s pattern of living, but the appellate court found Lazar did examine various factors including his living arrangements, the criminal backgrounds of family members, his allegations of mistreatment at a foster home for which he could not provide many details, his failure to regularly attend school. Lazar also took into account the report of Dr. Karyn Gust-Brey, who examined Perry and his lack of a record of treatment.
Perry also argued that Lazar improperly considered Perry’s motive and attitudes about the pending charges — “unproven allegations” — when that consideration should have applied only to prior matters. But the appeals court ruled Lazar did indeed look at Perry’s prior record, which consisted of citations for battery, two for disorderly conduct, and theft of a bicycle. Although a judge can consider a juvenile’s “motives and attitudes” only in relation to prior offenses, the appeals court ruled Lazar did not err here because she also had to factor into the waiver decision the type and seriousness of the offense and whether violence or aggression were involved, and whether it was premeditated.
Perry also challenged Lazar’s finding that he showed no intention of taking “therapy and treatment seriously.” But the appeals court deferred to Lazar when she referred to Perry’s inability to remember the alleged assault when he could recall other details and the steps he took to hide his conduct. Lazar also found faults with the examining doctor’s analysis and opinion that Perry would be responsive to treatment given her placing “too much weight on (Perry’s) and his mother’s concerns about waiver” and his mental health — concerns Lazar said were “newly realized and did not exist before these offenses.”
Perry also argued Lazar erred in comparing his situation to that in a murder case, but Lazar also specifically stated the allegations against Perry “do not rise to the level of” conduct at issue in that other case.
“The circuit court’s decision to waive juvenile jurisdiction over K.J.P. was not an erroneous exercise of discretion,” the appellate opinion said. “The court correctly cited the criteria governing waiver, identified the relevant facts, applied the criteria to those facts, and reached a reasonable conclusion that waiver of jurisdiction was appropriate.”
Perry is to appear in court again Tuesday.