WAUKESHA — District 9 Alderman Mike Payne has resigned. The Common Council is looking to appoint someone to fill the seat for the remainder of the term. Mayor Shawn Reilly notes that there have been a couple inquiries about the position, but no applications have been submitted.
A memo from the office of the mayor states that those interested in applying should send a cover letter, resume, and a separate document with a copy of their driver’s license and birth date to be used for a background check.
Application materials should be sent to the Office of Mayor at City Hall, 201 Delafield St. in Waukesha or emailed to sreilly@waukesha-wi.gov. Applications are due on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The police department will run a background check on all applicants.
Candidates interested in filling the position will be interviewed at the June 6 Common Council meeting. One candidate will be selected at that time. The District 9 aldermanic term runs until April 15, 2025.