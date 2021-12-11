Area artists begin planning mural after parade tragedy

WAUKESHA — While the Waukesha community continues to heal after the tragedy on Nov. 21 at the Waukesha Christmas Parade, a group of artists in the city are in the preliminary stages of planning a mural to help the community and future generations continue that healing process.
Stella Koehler, one of about 10 artists working on the project, said that another artist, Brandon Fox, came up with the idea for the mural almost immediately after the parade tragedy. The group is aiming to make the project a reality early next year.
Although Koehler said that the team of artists, who mostly either live in Waukesha or went to school in the city, are still deciding what exactly the mural will look like, the team wants to create something that will let people know that the tragic violence of Nov. 21 didn’t define the city.
“This isn’t who we are,” she said. “We are Waukesha.”
Koehler said that the current work-inprogress plan for the mural is to have it painted on the side of at least one building in downtown Waukesha, and the painting will be colorful with symbols that show how Waukesha has stood, and still stands, united together.
She also said the team wants to make sure that the project is done right so they are in line with the legal process of putting up the mural within the city.
City Administrator Kevin Lahner told The Freeman on Thursday that he is not currently aware of any definitive plans for the mural project. A formal project has yet to be brought before any city committees as of Friday.
Koehler noted that the team also wants to help the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy in other ways, too. She said that her team is looking for ways to help the families get enrolled in art therapy-related courses, and that in the coming months, the team will also be talking with families to get their input on the project.
“We want to continue spreading that message of ‘we care about you’,” Koehler said.
For anyone who would like to contribute funds to the project, a GoFundMe is set up at https://bit.ly/3pGms34. Any families who would like to offer their input on the project can email the team at wearewaukesha@gmail.com.