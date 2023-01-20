Cumberland Drive and Hine Avenue
WAUKESHA — A person of interest was taken into custody Friday afternoon after an armed robbery prompted a standoff at a home near Cumberland Drive and Hine Avenue.
According to a press release from the Waukesha Police Department, officers met with an individual at around 5:30 a.m. who said he was the victim of an armed robbery. The victim told police a male had presented a firearm and took his wallet and other personal possessions.
Evidence directed investigators to the 1000 block of W. Cumberland Drive.
Officers were able to confirm that a person of interest was inside the residence and obtained a search warrant. The city of Waukesha SWAT team and K9 unit responded to serve the search warrant to secure the residence and continue the investigation, the release says.
The person of interest was taken into custody at around 3 p.m. The investigation is on-going.
Police Chief Dan Baumann said the area around the scene will continue to see a police presence as the investigation continues, but the area is safe as the incident was isolated to that specific residence.