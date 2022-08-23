Arrowhead board to review options for 50-year-old swimming pool

TOWN OF MERTON — Action on the next steps to take for the Arrowhead Union High School District swimming pool and maintenance of buildings will be discussed at the Board of Education meeting tonight at 7 p.m at the South Campus Library, 700 North Ave., Hartland.
Many of the district’s identified facility and technology infrastructure improvement needs, including the 50-year-old pool, have taken a back seat to prioritize spending towards curricular and co-curricular programs for the students, according to meeting documents.
If funding was available, the administrative team would recommend a complete demolition and rebuild of both the pool and maintenance buildings as portions of the facilities have been deemed unsafe by professional engineers and are considered ineffective for present-day usage, according to meeting documents.
A demolition and rebuild of the pool would cost $12 to $15 million. With that number out of reach for the district, the current recommendation is to allocate an estimated $350,000 to correct the failing electrical system under the pool, which is currently dangerous to employees. This limited repair will prevent the school from immediately shutting down the pool.
“I think that’s a poor use of our funds,” said School Board Vice President Chris Farris. “In my opinion it does not make sense to throw $350,000 at something that is not safe.”
The amount of money the school spends towards maintaining the pool every year is more than it would cost to ship the swim teams to nearby schools to use their pools, according to Farris. And that number does not include the $350,000 towards the pool that is up for discussion.
If the repair does not take place, or a shutdown occurs later on, Activities Director Ryan Mangan, in cooperation with Lake Country Swim, would utilize other pools for students.
These pools could include those of St. John’s Northwestern Academies, Hartford Union High School, Germantown High School, Oconomowoc YMCA, Waukesha South and the Schroeder Aquatic Center, according to meeting documents.
Improving the pool’s safety and longevity, whether the limited fix makes sense and what the school will get out of it will be discussed at tonight’s meeting at the South Campus Library.
There will be a public comment section from 6:30 to 7 p.m. “We’ll have a half hour of organic discussion where members of the public can talk,” said Farris, adding there will also be a public comment section during the board meeting but with more limitations.
Lack of funds
Balancing the school’s limited resources allocated to the district through taxes, state aids, federal grants, fees and donations is a challenge and has only increased in difficulty as the facilities continue to age, costs increase and tax revenue caps remain in place, according to meeting documents.
The school revenue limits allow them to raise a certain amount of revenue each year to operate. This amount is determined by a dollar amount per student, multiplied by the number of students, according to Business Services Director Jeff Gross.
Arrowhead’s current dollar amount per student permitted by the state to raise in revenue is $10,496, putting them fourth from the bottom in Waukesha County.
“Because of that, we’re not able to keep up with the facility infrastructure that is 50 years old,” said Gross. “We don’t have the funding to compete with our teachers and maintain the facilities the way they need to be. Things are falling behind on the facility side because we believe in educating the kids and doing everything we can there.”
Other schools who have had similar struggles overcame them through referendums. However, Arrowhead has not been able to pass one.
A 2016 facility study indicated a need for a $64 million debt and facilities referendum, which the district asked the community electorate to approve in November of 2016. The electorate did not support the referendum, and in April of 2017, the community did not support a reduced version of the referendum either, according to meeting documents.