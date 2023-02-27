TOWN OF MERTON — The Arrowhead Union High School District will clarify a policy related to personally-owned device usage in schools. The Policy Committee will meet on Tuesday at 6:45 a.m.
The use of personally-owned devices, including laptops, Chromebooks and others are permitted for students. Because of their potential for increasing student learning, personally-owned laptops and Chromebooks will be used in the school.
The district may move to a stricter policy in 2027.
It is proposed that beginning with the class of 2027, “in order to ensure consistent teaching and learning experiences, provide effective technology support, and create coherent technology solutions, the option for students to use their own personal devices in classroom settings is no longer permitted.
Also beginning with the class of 2027 and annually with subsequent graduating classes after that, Chromebooks will be issued to all freshmen and students new to Arrowhead. Students who graduate prior to 2027 will continue to be permitted to use personally owned devices, including laptops and Chromebooks.”
The school-issued Chromebooks will be a part of an agreement between families and Arrowhead Union High School. Items lost, unlocked in a locker, and/or stolen items will not be the responsibility of Arrowhead High School.
Laura Myrah, superintendent said there has been a cell phone ban proposal, however, it has been tabled at this time. In the Policy Committee Meeting Agenda for Tuesday, toward the bottom you'll see a link to "ongoing list" of future agenda items. When you open that future topic list, you'll see the cell phone topic right at the top of that list.
The other portion of Policy 649 Possession of Personal Wireless Electronic Devices that has been modified by the unanimous vote at the Jan. 11 school board meeting was to adopt the new "Collaborative Technology Program."
“This is a rent-to-own Chromebook program (consistent learning tool for every student), beginning with next year's freshman class, versus our current status of every student bringing whatever form of laptop they wish, which has proven to be challenging for learning, student behaviors, and technology glitches with several hundred different styles of devices. Since the program's adoption, a member of the community has continued to complain to the school board about this program, including the claim that the district's assessment of a ‘school fee for a technology device’ is not permitted by the WI Dept. of Public Instruction,” Myrah said.
During Tuesday’s committee meeting, administration will clear up that misinformation and confirm that both the district's legal counsel and a finance consultant with the Dept. of Public Instruction agree that Arrowhead (like many school districts) may implement a charge for a rent-to-own Chromebook program.