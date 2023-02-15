WAUKESHA — The Arrowhead superintendent is responding to reports that the school has been video recording students from visiting athletic teams in a locker room/changing room.

“This is inaccurate information; Arrowhead has no surveillance cameras in locker rooms or bathrooms,” Laura Myrah, superintendent, said in a email to parents.

According to a Feb. 10 letter Waukesha West families received from Associate Principal and Athletic Director Kyle LeMieux, West administration was made aware of video footage taken from the "designated team area for West players and coaches" following the boys basketball games at Arrowhead on Feb. 7.

Myrah said following a basketball game, where Waukesha West High School was the opposing team, property was missing from the North Campus Junior Study Hall Room. Surveillance video from the room indicated two Waukesha West students were involved in that theft.

“When parents of those students and/or Waukesha West officials learned there is video image of the theft occurring, perhaps it was concluded the theft occurred in a locker room or changing room. This was a miscommunication or misunderstanding of the study hall room's purpose,” she said.

Visiting teams are provided the North Campus Junior Study Hall Room, directly across from the gym, for equipment and pre-game and halftime strategy meetings, with adjacent bathrooms for clothing changes.

“If you have been in that study hall room the space is clearly not a locker room or changing room. One cannot have any expectation of privacy given the bubble camera on the ceiling when one walks in, as well as the several doors and windows, label of study hall, 100 desks present, etc,” she said.

Believing there was a video camera in an Arrowhead locker room, someone from Waukesha West contacted law enforcement.

"The primary concern we have communicated to Arrowhead High School is an apparent lack of knowledge that the camera existed by our team members, no sufficient communication that no level of privacy should be expected within the team room from game management personnel," says the letter, which was obtained by The Freeman. "As a result, we understand that some if not many of our players went through the process of changing before and after the contest without knowledge of being filmed on camera,” the letter from Waukesha West said.

Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department investigated the incident and found no crime or wrongdoing on the part of Arrowhead High School, nor does a review of video footage going back several events display students in a state of nudity or compromising degree of undress, according to Myrah.

To prevent similar misunderstanding in the future, visiting teams are now being provided a regular classroom (with no surveillance camera) for their team meeting room. While it is a smaller and likely less comfortable space, it remains near the gym and a just a bit more distant from the bathrooms that are still intended for clothes-changing.