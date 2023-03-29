WAUKESHA — What started out as an ordinary construction job at Club 400 ended up being an excavation of a few relics of historic Waukesha.
When the project to insert a water line began, Club 400 owner Andrea Dorantes didn’t anticipate finding any artifacts. The building itself is a gold mine for old finds, but to locate bits of the bar’s history around the outside of the property was unexpected.
“We’re always finding treasures in this building,” Dorantes said.
Monday, a construction crew uncovered Club 400’s original foundation, brick pavers underneath the concrete road and sidewalk, pieces of coal, and a small, yet intriguing, bottle.
As soon as these artifacts were spotted by the construction crew, Dorantes had to take a look for herself.
“One of the workers was showing me the different layers (of the road),” she said. “There’s an ash layer. The ash layer is from when people would put their coal on the street. Sometimes they would put garbage on the street and burn it. So, there’s this little layer of ash that he found. We found some old coal in one of the layers.”
Some of the bricks that were uncovered also appear to be stamped with the letters “BARR.” After doing some research, Dorantes has come to the conclusion that the bricks must have come from the Barr Clay Company in Illinois some time in the early 1900s.
According to the Rockford Public Library in Illinois, the Barr Clay Co. also supplied bricks to be used in projects like the Civic Opera House and the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago. Some of the company’s bricks were also shipped to Central America to be used in the construction of the Panama Canal. The Barr Clay Co. closed its doors in 1923.
Local historian John Schoenknecht said brick roads were used for many decades in Waukesha. “They lasted from the early 1900s and there were still some there in the ’60s and ’70s,” he said.
As Schoenknecht explains it, many cities began to move away from brick pavers during the mid-20th century for both economic and durability reasons.
“The bricks would heave with the frost,” he said. “To just do blacktopping was a lot cheaper and more stable.”
History made permanent
Beyond the bits of brick and foundation, the crew also discovered a curious glass bottle. The empty container is emblazoned with the words “Mrs. Winslow’s Soothing Syrup.”
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Mrs. Winslow’s Soothing Syrup was a patent medicine introduced in the 1800s that was marketed as a way to calm fussy babies, clean teeth, and freshen breath. Patent medicine is a term that was used for medication that could be purchased without a prescription. Ingredients in these treatments generally remained undisclosed to consumers.
Unbeknownst to parents, the syrup contained alcohol and morphine in dangerous amounts. Because morphine can be lethal, even in small quantities, some children who took the syrup went to sleep and never woke up. Despite the American Medical Association denouncing the product in the early 20th century after the passage of the Pure Food and Drug Act, Mrs. Winslow’s Soothing Syrup remained on the shelves of consumers until the 1930s.
Dorantes is working out a way to display these new discoveries in the bar in order to continue to showcase the business’s history.
“I plan on keeping them somewhere in here,” she said. “When people come into the bar, we always show them around. We take them into the basement, we show them the old foundation and the old wood floors. So, I’m going to keep the bricks and bottle here.”
Ever since taking over the business in 2021, Dorantes has committed to honoring Club 400’s history.
“We do this by celebrating the anniversary of the bar every year, by keeping the name the same,” she said. “We brought back live music, since it was Les Paul’s family’s bar. We try to have live music and local artists as much as we can. That’s another way we honor the legacy of the bar.”
Originally called the Northwestern Hotel, the building at 322 Williams St. first opened its doors for lodging and dining in 1894. Decades later, the name was changed to Club 400, as a tribute to the 400 Train that would make stops at the old train station across the street. In 1948, the business was taken over by Les Paul’s brother and father, George and Ralph Polfuss.
Dorantes acknowledges the significance of the building, and plans to keep its history at the forefront of customers’ minds.
“There’s an old door that we had to replace because of fire code,” she said. “But we are finding a place to display it because it’s the original door from 1948. It really shows the time period of the building.”
These unearthings brought Dorantes joy and gave her a sense of Waukesha’s past. “It was really cool to see little bits of what it was like,” she said. “Now, we can say ‘that was used in this building’ or ‘that’s how people lived’ or ‘this is what people used’ or ‘that was what the road was like.’ I was excited. It was fun.”
With new construction cropping up throughout the city, Dorantes wants the community to reflect on days gone by.
“As Waukesha starts changing, as new apartments are being built and they’re updating a lot of stuff, it’s important just to hold on to the historical part of Waukesha. When you see old brick or an old building, appreciate it,” she said.