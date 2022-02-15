WAUKESHA — The Wisconsin Assembly approved amending the state constitution Tuesday to make it harder for violent criminal defendants to get out on bail, in the wake of the killing of six people by a driver who authorities say plowed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade last November.
The man charged in that case, Darrell Brooks Jr., had posted $1,000 bail on an earlier case two days before the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha. He pleaded not guilty on Friday to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide. He remains jailed on a $5 million bail.
The Assembly approved the amendment 70-21. It goes next to the state Senate. The proposal must pass two consecutive legislative sessions and a statewide referendum before it can be added to the Constitution. The soonest that could be placed before voters is 2023. The governor cannot veto the amendment.
Assembly Republicans on the chamber floor took turns before the vote speaking about the horrors of the parade incident and how crime has increased in Wisconsin since the pandemic started and liberals began calling to defund police departments.
Speaker Robin Vos called the parade incident a “wake-up call” for lawmakers to do something to ensure violent criminals remain in jail. A constitutional amendment gives voters the chance to have their say, he said.
Evan Goyke of Milwaukee was the only Democrat to speak against the amendment. He advocated for simply keeping defendants deemed to be safety or flight risks locked up and removing cash bail from the equation completely.
“If you post the money, you’re out, dangerous or not,” Goyke said. “This isn’t an equal or fair or transparent system. Release isn’t about risk. It isn’t about danger. It’s about money.”
Currently, bail is set only as a means to ensure the person appears in court. Under the change, courts would have to consider the totality of the circumstances, specifically whether the accused has a previous conviction for a violent crime; the probability that the accused will fail to appear in court; the need to protect members of the community from serious harm and whether the defendant might intimidate witnesses.
Defense attorneys and other opponents of the amendment argue that the changes will result in more people presumed to be innocent held behind bars longer because of higher bail amounts while they await trial. The Wisconsin Justice Initiative argued the change will create a two-tiered justice system with one for the rich and one for the poor.
Prior to the vote, more than a half-dozen area legislators — including state Reps. Cindi Duchow of the Town of Delafield, Barb Dittrich of Oconomowoc, Mike Kuglitsch of New Berlin, Chuck Wichgers of Muskego, Dan Knodl of Germantown, Scott Allen of Waukesha, and Adam Neylon of Pewaukee — gathered at the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department to call for a constitutional amendment to change the practice of how bail is imposed in criminal cases in Wisconsin.
Duchow said current law allows judges to look primarily at ensuring a defendant returns to court. It’s “common sense,” she said, to allow judges to look at a defendant’s record and potential threat to the community.
“We are not going after shoplifters, we are looking at violent offenders,” she said.
Allen said Duchow initiated an effort to look at bail reform as far back as 2017, but “recent experience has provided us a strong catalyst” to redouble those efforts.
He cited a Fox News report saying that 1 in 5 suspects charged with killing or trying to kill someone else in Milwaukee County so far this year is already out on bond for another felony trial, and more than half of those pending cases were violent cases.
He pointed to other cases, including one in Milwaukee where a 22-year-old man charged with eight felonies for allegedly shooting a police officer had three felony cases in 2020 alone, all of which remain open. He cited to another where a Milwaukee man was out on bail for a domestic violence charge when he allegedly killed the victim, his ex-girlfriend, and that bail was set at just $250.
Neylon said the Waukesha community was “deeply, deeply impacted and scarred because of the tragedy that happened in November during the Christmas Parade. ... And probably the greatest tragedy of it all was the person that committed those heinous acts should never have been on the street in the first place. He should have been locked up,” he said.
Milwaukee deputy DA responds
Duchow said the proposed amendment lets judges have discretion in looking at the “totality of the circumstances” in a case, looking at a person’s history as well as a need to protect the public.
“What this also does it lets us hold someone’s feet to the fire. When you look at (Milwaukee County District Attorney) John Chisholm setting low bail, which is something he does all the time and believes in that, now you can look at him and say, ‘OK, how did you set Darrell Brooks’ bail at $500 when you look at his rap sheet and it took the DA in Waukesha County 10 minutes to read?’ It holds the judges and the DAs accountable (for) the decisions they make.”
Chisholm has said Brooks’ bail in the Milwaukee County matters was “inappropriately low” after the parade incident.
In response to Duchow’s comments, Milwaukee County Deputy District Attorney Kent Lovern sent a message on Chisholm’s behalf.
“(The) most important clarification to make is that District Attorneys don’t set bail. That is a judicial function. We make arguments, just like the defense attorneys. Courts make the final bail decision,” he said in an email. “The second clarification is that the assertion that the Milwaukee DA’s Office believes in setting ‘low cash bail’ is false. We believe in setting bail that takes risk into account. Allowing judges to honestly assess risk in addition to the need to return to court is important.”
For the latest news on the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, click here.