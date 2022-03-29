DELAFIELD — Incumbent Mayor Kent Attwell is facing off against Wayne Dehn, a District 4 alderman, this spring as Delafield’s top elected position is up for grabs.
Dehn will also be on the ballot in District 4, running for his seat on the Delafield Common Council against Laura Schult.
The Freeman asked the candidates a series of questions about their candidacy and what issues they viewed as important as the city — and nation — undertake the process of navigating a post-pandemic environment. Below are their responses.
Why are you running for mayor this spring?
Attwell: I have been endorsed by all five living former mayors of Delafield, and I am running for re-election to keep the city of Delafield firing on all cylinders and running strong. Our community respects and supports our police officers and our emergency service personnel, as I do. Our budgets are balanced with above recommended reserves over 20 percent, and we are running a lean, ethical, transparent, and fiscally responsible government.
Dehn: It is time for a change in Delafield. A change in how our leadership values citizen contributions. A change in how we manage our finances. And a change in how we treat people with different viewpoints. I have a desire to make the community a better place to live, work and play. Several business and community leaders asked me to run to instigate change. I wish to honor their confidence in me and serve as the mayor for all of Delafield.
What qualities do you think you would bring to the city of Delafield as mayor in the coming years?
Attwell: My 29 years of business management experience with GE Plastics/SABIC, along with my 16 years in Delafield city government, have taught me to be a good listener, to be honest in everything you do, to look at every problem as an opportunity and to treat people the way you want to be treated. These are the qualities I bring to both of the jobs I love doing every day.
Dehn: I have a unique set of skills that will help me improve the city. I am an award-winning, certified management trainer with years of business experience. After several years learning conservative budgeting practices in the non-profit field, I ran a major capital campaign for my alma mater, Bradley University. I am part owner and vice president of development for CLOCworks, Inc., an energy management and software company that helps schools, municipalities and business save on demand and consumption charges while reducing their carbon footprint.
In your opinion, what are some of the important issues facing the city of Delafield?
Attwell: While we have implemented several new ways in the last four years to communicate with our citizens on topics that may affect them, we still have more work to do. We have a real opportunity ahead of us to target our audience better and deliver concise, pertinent and helpful information with an easy follow-up process to get more information, as requested. I am looking forward to taking on this challenge and I ask for your vote on April 5th. Visit KentAttwell4mayor.com for more information.
Dehn: The biggest challenge facing our city is how to balance the desire to keep the rural culture of Delafield and still stimulate economic growth. Our current and past administrations touted themselves as “fiscally conservative.” Yet the city budget has increased significantly over the last four years. We had to dip into our contingency fund and even had to pass a funding referendum to keep city services status quo. I believe we should build back the contingency fund. We must be more conservative in our financial thinking. I propose we bring back the financial committee to help develop the annual budget and seek more fiscal volunteerism.
