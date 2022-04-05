DELAFIELD — Incumbent Mayor Kent Attwell will have a second four-year term as the city’s top elected official after receiving more than 55% of the vote total.
Attwell this spring faced off against Alderman Wayne Dehn in a race that touched on such issues as financial policy, public safety and maintaining the city’s balance between development and rural characteristics.
“Our community respects and supports our police officers and our emergency service personal, as I do,” Attwell, 55, said in response to a recent series of questions from The Freeman. “Our budgets are balanced with above-recommended reserves over 20 percent, and we are running a lean, ethical, transparent and fiscally responsible government.”
While campaigning this spring, Attwell touted his various endorsements, which included backing from all five of Delafield’s former living mayors who served prior to 2018: James Behrend, Paul Craig, Michele DeYoe, Ed McAleer and Phil Schuman.
Dehn attempted to position himself as someone who would hold the line on taxes and maintain Delafield’s heritage.
“The biggest challenge facing our city is how to balance the desire to keep the rural culture of Delafield and still stimulate economic growth,” Dehn said recently when asked about an issue of importance.
Prior to assuming the top perch as mayor in 2018, Attwell was an alderman on the Common Council for 12 years.
Attwell, who has lived in Delafield for 26 years, is a senior strategic account manager with GE Plastics/SABIC.
Results from Tuesday’s general election are unofficial until canvassed.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Kent Attwell (i)
|1,128
|55.5%
|Wayne Dehn
|902
|44.4%
|Write in
|3
|0.1%
|Total Votes
|2,033
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)