MILWAUKEE — Aurora Health Care and the Milwaukee Brewers surprised high schooler Tyler Pudleiner, 17, with an all-expenses paid trip to Pittsburgh to join the crew on the road at their Aug. 2 game. Pudleiner, who is a member of the Waukesha South High School marching band, was injured during the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.
Pudleiner was injured when a person drove a SUV through crowds, killing six and injuring more than 60 people. He was walking with the Waukesha South High School band on Nov. 21 at the parade.
He was rushed to Aurora Medical Center–Summit with internal injuries, where he underwent surgery and other treatments before being discharged seven days later.
At today’s Brewers game, Aurora Health Care and the Brewers awarded Tyler with the trip alongside his mother, Katti Pudleiner. Tyler’s favorite Brewers player, Craig Counsell, joined him to hand over an oversized ticket and bags of Brewers and Aurora Health Care swag.
“I can’t believe it,” Pudleiner said. “This is a dream come true.”
The teen attended his first game at just six months old. For years growing up, he wore #30 in honor of Counsell. When he was recently able to return to playing baseball at his high school, his coach framed a #30 jersey as a gift from the team.
"He may never make it to the Majors but he eats, breaths and sleeps baseball. He has since he was a baby. This is huge,” said Katti Pudleiner. “Everyone at Aurora Summit was very understanding and caring while we were there. We’re so grateful to Aurora Health Care and to the Brewers for this opportunity."
